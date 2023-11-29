An all-new augmented reality grizzly bear and other sustainable, last-minute gifts that help wildlife with WWF

Here are three waste-free gift ideas that help wildlife thrive:

1. Give them the gift of a grizzly bear up close with an all-new augmented reality experience that helps restore habitat

Recipients can bring a grizzly bear right into their living room using their smartphones or tablet.

With a clear 360-degree view of the bear, tap-to-learn grizzly facts and sound effects, AR is a wonderful and interactive way to learn more about this formidable creature. They can also capture images and share their grizzly interactions with friends and family.

This gift arrives instantly via email, or on the date of the purchaser's choosing, with a QR code for the AR experience and a personalized certificate with information about the restoration work it supports.

Every purchase helps WWF-Canada get closer to its goal of restoring one million hectares of lost ecosystems, including the forests and salmon spawning grounds that sustain grizzly bears and other wildlife.

Click here for a video demo of the AR experience in action.

2. Show you care with an e-card

Last-minute gifts can leave a lasting impression when you make a donation in their honour to a cause they care deeply about. Customize this sustainable gift by choosing a beautiful wildlife photo or artwork by a Canadian artist, your donation amount and adding a personalized message.

3. Virtual gifts with real impact

Help reindeer thrive, protect polar bear dens, give tigers a fighting chance and more for the holidays. These unique virtual gifts directly support the species or habitat of your choosing. A personalized certificate is sent right to the recipient's inbox with information about how they are making a real difference for wildlife and habitats.

When you choose to help Arctic caribou (aka reindeer) thrive, for example, this gift helps protect age-old calving grounds where caribou are born and nursed, so in the future, this iconic species won't only be found in our red-nosed holiday tales.

WWF-Canada offers 17 different virtual gifts – all of which are 100 per cent tax deductible and affordably priced from $20 to $100.

Protect polar bear dens for $20 : Your gift will help advocate for the proper protection of denning sites and feeding areas throughout the Arctic.

: Your gift will help advocate for the proper protection of denning sites and feeding areas throughout the Arctic. Make way for a monarch butterfly for $25 : Your gift will restore native plant habitat along the monarch's epic migration route.

Your gift will restore native plant habitat along the monarch's epic migration route. Give an orca the gift of silence for $45 : Your gift will support WWF-Canada's efforts to rebuild the endangered southern resident orca population.

Your gift will support WWF-Canada's efforts to rebuild the endangered southern resident orca population. Fight climate change with nature for $70 : Your gift will power nature-based climate solutions that do double duty by mitigating climate change and restoring wildlife habitat.

: Your gift will power nature-based climate solutions that do double duty by mitigating climate change and restoring wildlife habitat. Create a protected area where wildlife can thrive for $100 : Your gift supports efforts to create new protected areas on land and at sea, as well as push for stronger conservation standards in important habitats.

Holiday shipping deadlines:

Same day delivery (or delivery on the date of your choosing) right to recipient's inbox.

Those interested in a physical present, such as our symbolic adoptions and WWF-branded apparel can order by Dec. 11 (rural) and Dec. 12 (urban) or take advantage of priority shipping and order by Dec. 15 (rural) and Dec. 18 (urban).

Browse the collection of gifts at: wwf.ca/shop

Visit here for photos of for public distribution.

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive.

