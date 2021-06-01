Noria. Easy going, easy to love.

MONTREAL, June 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Noria Apartments rental office has recently opened its doors to the public. This brand new all-inclusive rental housing project will ultimately offer 364 units spread over two phases and four buildings. Located close to all shops and services, the complex is the only one to offer a range of new and all-inclusive residential rental housing in the Saint-Laurent borough. The first phase, which includes two buildings totaling 185 units, is under construction. The buildings will be delivered for one in March 2022 and the other in July 2022.

This former industrial site was abandoned for several years and has been completely decontaminated and rehabilitated by the Kevlar Group with the aim of building a full-fledged living environment. In addition to benefiting from an exceptional location in the heart of a booming residential and commercial sector, Noria Apartments offers all-inclusive accommodation ranging from one to three bedroom.

"By developing Noria Apartments, we wanted to respond to the strong demand for rental housing in the city while creating a full-fledged lifestyle that facilitates the daily lives of future tenants," explains the president of the Kevlar Group, René Bellerive. "This is why the rental price of Noria Apartments includes household appliances, the cost of heating, air conditioning and electricity, unlimited high speed internet connection, interior window coverings and access to the swimming pool and at the gym. In short, tenants only have to bring their furniture to be able to enjoy this unique environment and community".

With its large common areas and its intimate interior courtyard, the Noria Apartments project hopes to attract couples and families in search of a place where it is good to live, share, help each other and relax. The rental office is located at 306 rue Crevier. Rental Director Samantha Hyacinthe awaits visitors and future tenants from Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LEED Gold certification!

LEED certification offers verification by an independent third party that buildings have been designed and constructed using strategies aimed at achieving high performance in key areas of human health and the environment: ecological site planning, cost savings, water and energy efficiency, choice of materials inside and environmental quality. We are happy to confirm that Noria Apartments are built according to the requirements of LEED Gold certification!

About Kevlar Group

Since its founding, Kevlar has stood out for its extensive real estate experience. The company doesn't just follow the standards. It defines and establishes them, without compromise. The real estate that inspires and attracts is the real estate that stands out. By its daring, its creativity, its inventiveness as much as by its relevance, its quality, its added value. Kevlar has built its reputation on its ability to see beyond the trends, continually raising the bar for excellence. Whether residential, commercial or industrial, its achievements are appreciated and sought after. Because they are incomparable and profitable.

https://groupekevlar.com/en#!/index

https://www.noriaappartements.com/en/

