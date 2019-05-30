An Air Transat flight director shares tips for discovering Barcelona

MONTREAL, May 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Transat invites Canadian travellers to discover Barcelona with one of its flight directors, Camila. Through a series of videos and social media posts, the Air Transat employee shares her passion for the city, a colourful, cosmopolitan centre with a mix of Gothic and modern architecture. Along the way, she offers tips for visiting the Spanish city, which remains one of Europe's most popular destinations.

In her videos on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook, Camila showcases the golden beaches of La Barceloneta and Nova Icaria and reveals her picks for local food, sea fun and relaxation. She travels back in time in the heart of the Gothic Quarter, visiting her top spots in the medieval neighbourhood where historic and modern meet. Camila then takes viewers to Montjuic. Standing 185 metres above sea level, the broad hill is known as Barcelona's urban oasis and one of the best places for panoramic views of the city. Viewers will wish they were there in person as Camila visits Barcelona landmarks such as the Barcelona Cathedral and the verdant Parc de la Ciutadella.

On Air Transat's Instagram, Camila reveals her fab finds through Stories. She takes subscribers with her for a night on the town, offering up some Instagram-worthy sites and showing how to savour tapas the Barcelona way. All of her suggestions are collected on experiencetransat.com, in her article titled 5 Steps to plan a Perfect Trip to Barcelona.

Camila's Barcelona adventure is the latest instalment in a series launched in 2017, in which Air Transat spotlights its employees' holiday expertise. The Vacation Experts travel to a beloved destination to share their favourite sites and finds with travellers. To date, the other videos in the series—which offer travel tips on Cartagena, Colombia; the Cancun area in Mexico; Puerto Plata and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; London, England; Lisbon, Portugal; and Panama—have been watched by 20 million viewers.

Of note: Air Transat flies to Barcelona. During peak season, the airline offers as many as six flights a week out of Montreal (five of them direct), Toronto (three direct) and Vancouver, as well as five flights a week from Calgary and three flights a week from Quebec City.

About Air Transat

Air Transat is Canada's number one holiday airline. It flies to some 60 destinations in more than 25 countries in the Americas and Europe, offers domestic and feeder flights within Canada, and carries some 5 million passengers every year. Based in Montreal, the company employs 3,000 people. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc., a leading integrated international tourism company specializing in holiday travel and offering vacation packages, hotel stays and air travel. Transat was awarded Travelife certification in 2018 in recognition of its commitment to sustainable development.

Recent distinctions and awards (2018)

Named World's Best Leisure Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards

Voted Best Leisure/Charter Airline at the Agents' Choice Awards presented by Baxter Travel Media

Voted Best Airline at the Trophées Uni-Vers awards organized by the Association des Agents de Voyages du Québec

