Amwell Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for its Comprehensive Digital Care Delivery Enablement Platform, Converge™

The Converge platform enables healthcare organizations to deliver better outcomes, improve operational efficiency, and achieve digital care delivery aspirations, benefiting patients and providers alike.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 8, 2022 /CNW/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan researched the virtual care delivery industry and, based on its analysis results, recognizes Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL ) with the 2022 North America Customer Value Leadership Award. Amwell provides comprehensive digital healthcare enablement enterprise technology and services for health systems, health plans, employers, government agencies, and physicians. It offers a platform with a comprehensive range of digital health solutions designed to improve patient experience and outcomes from acute and post-acute care to primary care and chronic care management. The company offers a complete connective digital care infrastructure, earning a sterling reputation for empowering clients' strategic initiatives as they evolve into the era of digital hybrid care.

Amwell

Amwell's Converge platform is a comprehensive software platform that enables the next generation of hybrid care. It complements other modules and programs, such as virtual primary care, urgent care, scheduled visits, provider-to-provider consults, behavioral health, and musculoskeletal care. In selling and deploying the Converge platform, Amwell places customer return on investment (ROI) as a strategic imperative. Converge is also intended to enable:

Improved operational efficiency: Helps payers reduce costs, engage members, increase access and equity, and differentiate in the market.

Elegant, unified patient and provider experience: A seamless, integrated and connected platform, it allows providers and patients to connect easily through a single meeting place for virtual care and integrates with existing workflows, EHRs, patient portals, and consumer experiences.

Improved outcomes: Enables care teams and payers to leverage the best of in-person, virtual, and automated care across the care continuum

Addresses workforce shortages and supports clinicians: Alleviates staffing shortages and burnout, offering full-spectrum digital care and ensuring that support for healthcare providers, patients, and business units is available 24/7/365.

Amwell also strives to deliver these powerful multi-fold ROI benefits with the superior patient and provider experience of its clinical network the Amwell Medical Group (AMG). AMG allows Amwell to deliver the benefits of an extended and highly available team without competing with them. When customers choose, Amwell augments customer resources with provider bandwidth to help alleviate burnout and solve critical care team shortages, like behavioral health, dermatology, or neurology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Research Analyst, Azza Fazar, said, "Amwell's secure platform offers a range of functionalities, including provider-to-patient interactions at home, provider-to-provider interactions in an inpatient or ambulatory setting, and automated care to monitor, analyze, and engage patients at scale remotely."

Amwell collaborates with various stakeholders and partners to evolve alongside market needs and trends. The partnerships enable Amwell to develop and evolve its platform continuously and ensure that clients receive the best digital care delivery solutions to meet their needs, even as their needs change over time. Its partnership with Google Cloud integrates artificial intelligence and natural language processing to enable real-time captioning and translation, taking Converge to the next level. SilverCloud Health and Conversa Health acquisitions focus on improving patient engagement and experience, care team reach, and care delivery outcomes. The strategic partnerships offer differentiated value to current and future clients, such as digital care solutions for mental wellbeing. They also facilitate virtual care automation and patient companionship, advancing longitudinal care, behavioral health, and other chronic-care segments.

"Amwell acknowledges that patient care integrates physical, virtual, and automated methods, helping drive health systems' digital transformation. The digital care delivery platform seamlessly integrates into existing clinical workflows, removing all hassles that come with migrating to a new system," stated Chandni Mathur, a Senior Consultant for Frost & Sullivan. The company addresses workforce shortages and works closely with clients, offering support and guidance to deliver higher access to affordable, high-quality care. Health equity, an extensive digital care ecosystem, and a customer-first approach provide immense value to existing and new customers. With its strong overall performance, Amwell earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 North America Customer Value Leadership Award in the virtual care industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, focusing on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

To read the full report, click here.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Kristen Moore

P: 1.832.341.8984

E: [email protected]

About Amwell

Amwell is a leading digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that digital care delivery will transform healthcare. The Company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all digital health needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With over a decade of experience, Amwell powers digital health solutions for over 2,000 hospitals and 55 health plan partners with over 36,000 employers, covering over 80 million lives. For more information, please visit https://business.amwell.com/.

American Well, Amwell, Converge, SilverCloud, Conversa and Carepoint are registered trademarks or trademarks of American Well Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan