AMSINO EXPANDS NORTH AMERICAN MANUFACTURING AND DOUBLES CAPACITY WITH THE ACQUISITION OF MEDXL INC.

POMONA, Calif., Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- Amsino International Inc. announced the successful closing of transactions today to acquire the assets of MedXL Inc. and Liebel-Flarsheim Canada Inc. (collectively, "MedXL", or the "Company") located in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. This acquisition includes substantially all of the existing assets and infrastructure at MedXL facilities, such as intellectual property, real estate, manufacturing equipment, and global product registrations in approximately 60 countries.

Founded in 1992, MedXL stands as a leading Canadian manufacturer of medical devices related to drug delivery, with a specialization in prefilled syringes used in intravenous drug therapy. The company operates two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities equipped with multiple high-speed production lines and one distribution center in Quebec. All MedXL's facilities are FDA and Health Canada registered and certified globally in all key markets for regulatory compliance.

The MedXL acquisition includes a wide range of exciting new products including Praxiject™ 0.9% sodium chloride injection USP prefilled syringes, CitraFlow™ sodium citrate prefilled syringes, and CitraFlow PLUS™ citrate-ethanol prefilled syringes with anticoagulant and antimicrobial properties designed to help reduce incidents of catheter-related bloodstream infections. For more detailed product information visit www.amsino.com/medXL.

"The acquisition aligns perfectly with our reshoring strategy to expand our manufacturing footprint to better serve customers in North America. Given today's geopolitical environment and the uncertainties the industry is facing, onshore manufacturing increasingly aligns with many of our customers' supply chain resiliency strategies," said Dr. Richard Lee, Chairman and CEO of Amsino. He added, "We are thrilled to welcome MedXL employees to the Amsino family."

"With this acquisition, Amsino will immediately have both onshore and offshore plants to manufacture existing and new prefilled syringes with an annual combined capacity of more than 500 million units," said Jeff Reid, President of North America, Amsino International, Inc.

"We see great synergy between MedXL's product portfolio, Amsino's strategic goals and its US and global distribution channels" said Paul Parisien, President of MedXL, Inc. He added, "Over the coming months, we look forward to working closely with Amsino to ensure a smooth integration and transition process. Together, we will build a successful future."

About Amsino International, Inc.

Established in 1993 and headquartered in the U.S., Amsino is a global medical device manufacturer with a mission to improve the safety and efficacy of patient care. The company operates multiple FDA-registered manufacturing, R&D, and distribution facilities in North America and Asia under the ISO13485 quality management system. Visit www.amsino.com for more information.

