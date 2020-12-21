The easy-to-use, lab-free Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2) antigen test solution aims to provide

PREMSTAETTEN, Austria and GUELPH, ON, Dec. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, and Precision Biomonitoring, a Canadian-based leader in virus detection tools, announce a global partnership to share technologies to develop an innovative testing device for the Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2) virus. The partnership will see ams' innovative spectral sensor technology paired with Precision Biomonitoring's lateral flow and digital capabilities. The combination is expected to re-imagine mass testing devices for Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2). Initial results, on inactivated virus particles, indicate a very good sensitivity in the order of cycle time (CT) 31, which could lead to the identification of asymptomatic persons.

"The pandemic is still with us and will continue to be part of our lives well into the new year. This partnership with ams will continue to provide innovative solutions urgently needed by government and authorities to help track and control this virus," says Dr. Mario Thomas, CEO, Precision Biomonitoring. "We are dedicated to developing quality testing devices and with the addition of this highly-sensitive technology we will continue to change the testing landscape."

To create innovative solutions and support pandemic control, ams and Precision Biomonitoring are investigating the efficacy and sensitivity of a lab-free lateral-flow test connected to a medical cloud, to detect virus particles in as little as around 15-minutes. The test is focused on detecting the virus at earlier stages of infection, before symptoms have appeared.

The ams spectral sensor solution allows fluorescence-based read out of antigen detection, strengthening ams' leadership in delivering high-quality professional health diagnostics, designed to improve speed and reliability of rapid, point-of-care diagnostics.

"Governments and authorities need to enable fast, reliable and effective testing. Our initial results for this solution indicate that even asymptomatic patients who carry the virus could be more readily identified. We expect the combination of Precision Biomonitoring and ams technology to become an essential tool in the effort to help control the pandemic and resume the many economic and social activities that comprise what we call normal life," says Jennifer Zhao, Executive Vice President, division Advanced Optical Sensors, ams. "This is aided by the fact that, once approved, the testing solution can be produced inexpensively and without complex limitations at high scale. We hope that this solution will eliminate complicated logistics and clinical processes and streamline approaches to mass testing."

https://ams.com/technology/spectral-sensing

About ams

ams is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced sensor solutions. Our mission is to shape the world with sensor solutions by providing a seamless interface between humans and technology.

ams' high-performance sensor solutions drive applications requiring small form factor, low power, highest sensitivity and multi-sensor integration. Products include sensor solutions, sensor ICs, interfaces and related software for consumer, communications, industrial, medical, and automotive markets.

With headquarters in Austria, ams employs around 9,000 people globally and serves more than 8,000 customers worldwide. ams is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: AMS). More information about ams can be found at https://ams.com

ams is a registered trademark of ams AG. In addition many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.

About Precision Biomonitoring

Founded in 2016 by a team of scientists from the University of Guelph's Biodiversity Institute of Ontario, Precision Biomonitoring provides TRIPLELOCK™ onsite eDNA surveillance platform solutions that give customers earlier detection of organisms for a more rapid response. Customers are any organizations that need onsite surveillance and rapid identification of any organism in any environment. The Precision Biomonitoring team is at the forefront of technological innovations in the genomics industry. Our vision is a world where we can identify any organism on the spot, in an instant, anywhere on the planet. https://precisionbiomonitoring.com

