AMO Welcomes Relief on Mid-Year Funding Cuts

TORONTO, May 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Association of Municipalities of Ontario is pleased that the Government of Ontario announced today that it will reverse mid-year cuts to critical services of public health, childcare and ambulance services.

"AMO appreciates that the Province took an important and difficult step today," said AMO President Jamie McGarvey. "We appreciate the additional time to sit together and find solutions that will work for both partners and protect services. We are glad to have that opportunity."

The provincial funding cuts were particularly challenging given that they fell six months into municipal budgets.

"We know it isn't business as usual," McGarvey added. "Municipal governments have been delivering these services for many years. We are pleased that the Premier and Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark want to tap into our expertise and problem solve together."

AMO is a non-profit organization representing almost all of Ontario's 444 municipal governments. AMO supports and enhances strong and effective municipal government in Ontario and promotes the value of municipal government as a vital and essential component of Ontario and Canada's political system.

