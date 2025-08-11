Municipal leaders head to Ottawa for 2025 AMO Conference

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Thousands of participants from hundreds of municipalities and organizations across Ontario will take part in the annual Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) Conference, August 17 to 20, at the Rogers Centre Ottawa.

The conference is timely, as communities continue to face economic uncertainty fueled by the trade and tariff dispute with the United States.

"Provincial and municipal leaders are uniting at a time when we are all focused on protecting Ontario's economy and communities," said AMO President Robin Jones. "Municipalities deliver local services and infrastructure that underpin Ontario's competitiveness. AMO will continue to push for a stable funding framework that safeguards Ontario's prosperity. "

Key session topics will include affordable housing and growth, homelessness, infrastructure, property reassessment, artificial intelligence, and more. Experts will share insights on the impacts of the trade war and tariffs on municipalities and future opportunities. AMO will also launch its first Indigenous Reconciliation Action Plan.

The AMO's Conference will facilitate hundreds of delegation meetings between municipal governments and provincial ministers. In addition, delegates will have an opportunity to pose direct questions to provincial cabinet ministers.

This year's event features more than 60 speakers, sessions and workshops, reflecting the broad scope of municipal responsibilities. The conference will kick-off with keynote speaker journalist Andrew Coyne, who will discuss the remarkable changes in the provincial, national and international political landscape in the 12 months since he addressed the AMO Conference last year.

Other speakers include:

Hon. Edith Dumont , Lieutenant Governor of Ontario

, Lieutenant Governor of Hon. Doug Ford , Premier of Ontario

, Premier of Hon. Sylvia Jones , Deputy Premier and Minister of Health

, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Hon. Rob Flack , Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Hon. Kinga Surma , Minister of Infrastructure

, Minister of Infrastructure Hon. Gregor Robertson , Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, Canada

, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, Ontario Regional Chief Abram Benedict

Marit Stiles , Leader of the Ontario NDP and Official Opposition

, Leader of the Ontario NDP and Official Opposition Bonnie Crombie , Leader of the Ontario Liberal Party

, Leader of the Ontario Liberal Party Mike Schreiner , Leader of the Green Party of Ontario

, Leader of the Green Party of Robin Jones , AMO President

AMO works to make municipal governments stronger and more effective. Through AMO, Ontario's 444 municipalities work together to achieve shared goals and meet common challenges.

