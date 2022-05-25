MONTREAL, May 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Amilia, a leading tech company bringing eCommerce to the world of activities, is pleased to announce the successful closing of $30 million in new financing. This round was led by the Canadian Business Growth Fund (CBGF), Export Development Canada (EDC), and Investissement Québec (IQ). The investment will be used to drive Amilia's mission to broaden access to eCommerce for community organizations and activity businesses through its innovative SmartRecTM platform.

A Digital Transformation Propelled by the Pandemic

The digital shift brought about by COVID-19 has highlighted the need for accessible eCommerce around the globe. While the term has become more widely known in recent years, eCommerce now extends beyond just the sale of products. Amilia enables activity-based organizations to connect with their communities through eCommerce by making it easy to find, manage, and register for activities. "Investissement Québec is proud to support creative Quebec companies that are seizing opportunities generated by this innovation trend. We will continue to support these businesses in their efforts to create vibrant communities with more equitable values. By participating in this round of financing, we are actively consolidating Amilia's position as a key player in its industry," said Guy LeBlanc, President and CEO of Investissement Québec.

The immediate need for eCommerce among recreation providers is clear; with an average cart size of $230 (1.8x the size of traditional eCommerce), Amilia's 1,200+ clients have increased their revenues by 151% on average between 2020-2021. "Export Development Canada is pleased to partner with the Canadian Business Growth Fund and Investissement Québec to provide Amilia with the financing it needs to reach its goal of broadening access to eCommerce for recreational organizations and the communities they serve," said Carl Burlock, Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer, EDC. "Having access to eCommerce is increasingly critical for organizations today and we support efforts to provide more equitable access to it. We look forward to seeing the impacts that Amilia's SmartRec platform will generate for the recreation sector as it evolves to become more innovative, competitive, and financially sustainable through digital transformation."

30 Jobs in 30 Days with $30 Million

In the next 30 days, Amilia will be opening 30 new positions to grow its team from 120 to 150 employees. This ambitious target will strengthen the company's ability to hone and expand the SmartRec platform, ultimately accelerating its commercialization, while allowing Amilia and its customers to better serve even more communities.

"As demand for online resources increases post-pandemic, one of Amilia's main goals is to leverage this funding to accelerate our market share, while launching new products, such as an Activity Marketplace and a tool to help organizations become more financially sustainable. This goal can only be made possible with the addition of new Amilians and, of course, our investment partners," said Francois Gaouette, Founder & CEO of Amilia.

Amilia's Mission-Based Outlook

While this additional capital will be transformative for the company, Amilia plans to remain true to its core values of innovation, passion, supporting communities, and providing an outstanding customer experience for both the admin and the participant. Supported by the full power of its partners, Amilia can continue to work toward its mission to support community activity organizations, no matter their size or technological comfort level. "Thanks to this new funding round, we believe that Amilia will be able to help even more participants and providers unlock activity-based eCommerce, improve community experiences, and connect with their passions", mentioned George Rossolatos, CEO of CBGF.

About Amilia

Founded in 2009, Amilia is on a mission to bring eCommerce to the activity and recreation industry. Its SmartRec platform empowers businesses, community organizations, and Parks & Recreation agencies to make offering, managing, and selling activities online fast and easy. Amilia is providing access to technology and support to 1,200 customers across North America with activity-based eCommerce as a tool for growth and community engagement.

About Canadian Business Growth Fund

The Canadian Business Growth Fund (CBGF) provides long-term, patient, minority capital to ambitious entrepreneurs to fund growth and expansion of mid-market businesses with investments between $3 to $20 million. An evergreen investment fund with capital commitments of $545 million, CBGF is committed to long-term partnerships with the companies it invests in. As part of its mission to drive growth, CBGF connects business leaders and sector experts to help its partner businesses achieve their full potential. To learn more, please visit us at www.cbgf.com.

About Export Development Canada

Export Development Canada (EDC) is a financial Crown corporation dedicated to helping Canadian companies of all sizes succeed on the world stage. As international risk experts, we equip Canadian companies with the tools they need – the trade knowledge, financing solutions, equity, insurance, and connections – to grow their business with confidence. Underlying all our support is a commitment to sustainable and responsible business. For more information, visit www.edc.ca.

About Investissement Quebec

Investissement Quebec's mission is to play an active role in Quebec's economic development by stimulating business innovation, entrepreneurship and business acquisitions, as well as growth in investment and exports. Operating in all of the province's administrative regions, the Corporation supports the creation and growth of businesses of all sizes with investments and customized financial solutions. It also assists businesses by providing consulting services and other support measures, including technological assistance available from Investissement Québec – CRIQ. In addition, through Investissement Québec International, the Corporation prospects for talent and foreign investment, and assists Quebec businesses with export activities.

