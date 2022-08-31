The company is also recognized as one of the Best Workplaces for Women and Young Workers



MONTREAL, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - For the fourth year in a row, Amilia has been named one of Canada's Best Workplaces® in technology by Great Place to Work®, as well as one of Best Workplaces for Women and Young Workers.

This recognition reflects the importance the company places on providing the best possible work environment: an inclusive, diverse and equitable workplace where everyone can reach their full potential. It also highlights the organization's culture and its constant desire to innovate: "Amilia was founded on the principles of teamwork and creativity; the company has grown and prospered because of the dedication of our employees. Each of them is the captain of their own ship, sailing towards our greater mission to transform the recreational activities industry. In return, we ensure that they have a flexible and constantly evolving work environment in which to thrive," said François Gaouette, CEO of Amilia.

The nomination was based on an extensive, independent study conducted by Great Place to Work, which found that 97% of employees say Amilia is a great place to work because of its flexible, creative and collaborative environment. The list is based on employee feedback from hundreds of companies surveyed by Great Place to Work. To make the list, companies must be certified a Great Place to Work and be headquartered in Canada.

A local company with the wind in its sails

In a context of great upheaval that has led to major restructuring in the technology sector, Amilia is experiencing a year marked by growth. Last May, the company announced that it had obtained $30 million in funding to accelerate the deployment of its eCommerce platform in the recreational activities industry. It has also welcomed more than 20 new team members in recent weeks and continues to seek new talent to contribute to its mission. For more information on the company's culture and employment opportunities, visit amilia.com/en/careers.

About Amilia

Founded in 2009, Amilia is on a mission to bring eCommerce to the activity and recreation industry. Its SmartRec platform empowers businesses, community organizations, and Parks & Recreation agencies to make offering, managing, and selling activities online fast and easy. Amilia is providing access to technology and support to 1,200 customers across North America with activity-based eCommerce as a tool for growth and community engagement. For more information, visit www.amilia.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists, and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across industry. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.ca.

