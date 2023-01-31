Amid strong economic growth and a growing economy, a renewed focus on stability and supportive workplace policies: 'Alberta's Top Employers' for 2023 are announced

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - In the middle of a strong economic rebound, Alberta employers are doubling-down to provide employees with stability and peace-of-mind through comprehensive workplace benefits and supportive workplace policies. The best of these initiatives were recognized this morning, as this year's Alberta's Top Employers winners were announced by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

Alberta's Top 75 Employers 2023 (CNW Group/Mediacorp Canada Inc.)

"Recent forecasts point to significant job creation in Alberta," notes Richard Yerema, executive editor at Mediacorp. "With growing demand for the latest skills and new ways of working, employers in the province are having to work harder to attract talent amid a very tight labour market."

The strength of this year's list of winners can be seen in the wide array of benefits offered, ranging from flexible health benefits plans and progressive time-off policies to support for employees with young families. Competitive compensation, performance incentives, retirement assistance and other benefits that speak to this 'hard-earned' but 'well-deserved' ethos.

"This year's winners have struck a balance between the practical and progressive, incorporating flexibility where possible and ensuring they remain ahead of the curve when it comes to meeting the expectations of today's job-seeker," adds Kristina Leung, managing editor at Mediacorp.

Notable initiatives singled out by the editors this year include:

Pason Systems provided a salary adjustment last summer to help employees manage rising costs of living and provided employees with additional savings via discounted auto leases and home/auto insurance.

Rogers Insurance recognizes exceptional performance through an in-house program (Rock Star Awards), which includes $1,000 matching RRSP contributions, dinners with senior managers, and other perks throughout the year.

matching RRSP contributions, dinners with senior managers, and other perks throughout the year. WCB Alberta has invested in improving employee well-being, providing health and wellness spending accounts (up to $3,000 ) and increasing paramedical coverage in the past year to enhance reimbursement for psychologist, physical therapy, massage therapy, chiropractor, and acupuncture services.

) and increasing paramedical coverage in the past year to enhance reimbursement for psychologist, physical therapy, massage therapy, chiropractor, and acupuncture services. Employees at Shell Canada benefit from retirement planning assistance, which includes a defined contribution pension plan and phased-in work options for those nearing retirement age.

benefit from retirement planning assistance, which includes a defined contribution pension plan and phased-in work options for those nearing retirement age. UFA Co-operative offers a flex days policy that provides eligible employees with the ability to take occasional paid days off for personal appointment and recreational activities, or just spend time with friends and family.

Translational Research In Oncology/TRIO offers hybrid and remote work options for all office-based employees, allowing them to switch between options once per year. Employees also receive financial support to set up home offices, as well as monthly reimbursements for additional expenses, including transportation to the office.

First published in 2006, Alberta's Top Employers is a special designation that recognizes Alberta employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Employers throughout the province were evaluated by the editors at Canada's Top 100 Employers using the same criteria as the national competition: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs. The annual competition is open to any employer with its head office in Alberta; employers of any size may apply, whether private or public sector.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca , one of Canada's largest job search engines, which reaches millions of job-seekers annually and features editorial reviews from the Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

The full list of Alberta's Top Employers (2023) was announced today in a special magazine published in the Calgary Herald and Edmonton Journal. Detailed reasons for selection for each of the winners were released by the editors today and are accessible via the competition homepage .

