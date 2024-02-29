Amid challenging economic climate, communities rally to help United Way Greater Toronto beat campaign goal, raises $111M

In a year with unforeseen economic challenges and an increase in community needs, there has been an overwhelming response from volunteers, workplaces, and donors to support UWGT raise a record $111 million , surpassing its 2023 Community Campaign goal of $110 million .

, surpassing its 2023 Community Campaign goal of . Thanks to 800 workplaces, 80,000 donors, and an incredibly high engagement and caring power of over 2,000 volunteers this generosity underscores the dedication and unity that continues in the most trying of times.

As a result of this community giving, UWGT can continue its fight against poverty and support agencies that have seen a heightened need in neighbourhoods across Peel, Toronto and York Region.

and York Region. UWGT's annual Community Campaign, continues to drive the largest movement of philanthropy and volunteerism across the GTA, keeping communities connected.

TORONTO, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - United Way Greater Toronto's President and CEO, Daniele Zanotti, alongside 2023 Community Campaign Chair and CEO of McCarthy Tetrault LLP, David Leonard, announced that United Way surpassed its fundraising campaign goal, raising a record $111 million to fight poverty in the GTA.

The achievement was marked at the annual Local Leaders reception among hundreds of supporters.

Daniele Zanotti, President and CEO of United Way Greater Toronto and David Leonard, CEO of McCarthy Tetrault LLP and United Way 2023 Community Campaign Chair, announce that the organization surpassed its goal, raising a record $111M. (CNW Group/United Way Greater Toronto)

Zanotti shared that the successful campaign will continue to drive United Way's fight against poverty by funding a coordinated network of over 300 poverty-fighting agencies meeting needs where they are greatest, responding to changes in our community, and build lasting solutions to critical issues.

The success of the campaign this year will also allow UWGT to expand critical work in neighbourhoods by:

Funding a community kitchen for Parkdale's soon-to-open Social Medicine Initiative, an investment in affordable housing with an initial phase completing construction of 51 new modular, supportive homes in West Toronto .

. Continuing to support demand-driven youth employment training opportunities by adding a new career navigator in the Jane and Finch area to train residents for careers in the film industry.

Working with the City of Toronto , the Canadian Red Cross, local agencies, and community to build more resilient neighbourhoods in response to the growing threat of climate change, including the hazards of flooding and heat waves that can have particularly devastating effects on vulnerable and low-income residents.

, the Canadian Red Cross, local agencies, and community to build more resilient neighbourhoods in response to the growing threat of climate change, including the hazards of flooding and heat waves that can have particularly devastating effects on vulnerable and low-income residents. Working with the Region of York to expand a program of quick action grants supporting local, resident led projects focusing on mental well-being and housing stability.

This is after a 2023 that saw United Way Greater Toronto invest a new $2 million into Indigenous, Black and other equity-deserving group-led community organizations, mobilize over $400,000 in rapid grants to meet the moment of a refugee claimant crisis unfolding on our streets, and break ground on the Bridletowne Neighbourhood Hub hosting community agencies, health and fitness facilities, a dialysis and chronic disease clinic, and more.

The success of this campaign serves as a powerful reminder of UWGT's commitment to engage with, and maintain strong connections with communities, and drive the largest movement of philanthropy and volunteerism across the GTA.

QUOTES:

"United Way Greater Toronto is committed to keeping communities engaged and connected so that everyone experiences a sense of belonging. In a year marked with economic challenges, and an unparalleled increase in community needs, we have exceeded our campaign goal, raising a record $111 million, thanks to the extraordinary efforts of our dedicated volunteers, workplaces and donors. Their selfless contributions and relentless dedication have been instrumental in driving the campaign forward that will help United Way deliver funds to over 300 agencies that are helping over 2 million people across Peel, Toronto and York Region. United Way Greater Toronto remains committed to rally and offer vital support and resources where they are most needed."

- Daniele Zanotti, President and CEO, United Way Greater Toronto.

"Serving as Campaign Chair for the United Way Greater Toronto this last year has been an experience like no other. To meet so many like-minded people who shared the goal of strengthening our community was inspiring. The overwhelming response and enthusiasm from individuals, businesses, and organizations truly demonstrates the deep-rooted spirit of unity and philanthropy that thrives in our community. The success of this year's campaign would not have been possible without the hard work and significant contributions of the members of our Campaign Cabinet, the support of workplaces across the GTA, and generous individual donors. I support United Way because it had a personal impact in my life, and to support a team whose united cause is to change the future for communities across Peel, Toronto and York Region through the agencies and programs they enable, is a tremendous honour."

- David Leonard, Chief Executive Officer, McCarthy Tetrault LLP and Chair of the UWGT Community Campaign 2023

About United Way: As the largest non-government funder of community services in the GTA, United Way Greater Toronto reinforces a crucial community safety net to support people living in poverty. United Way's network of agencies and initiatives in neighbourhoods across Peel, Toronto and York Region works to ensure that everyone has access to the programs and services they need to thrive. Mobilizing community support, United Way's work is rooted in ground-breaking research, strategic leadership, local advocacy and cross-sectoral partnerships committed to building a more equitable region and lasting solutions to the GTA's greatest challenges.

SOURCE United Way Greater Toronto

For further information: Media Contact: Meetu Madahar, Manager, Communications - United Way Greater Toronto, [email protected] | (416) 817-4668