AMI-audio announces new and returning programs and podcasts for 2023-24 broadcast season

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, AMI announced its AMI-audio lineup for a 2023-24 broadcast season that includes returning favourites, new programs and audio and video podcasts.

It all begins Friday, September 1, on AMI-audio.

Highlights of the upcoming AMI-audio schedule include the debut of The Washington Post This Week, the return of the wildly successful daily program Double Tap and established podcasts available with video on YouTube.

"I'm very excited about the upcoming year on AMI-audio," said Andy Frank, Manager, AMI-audio. "Adding The Washington Post This Week grows and further establishes AMI's deep roots as a reading service and expanding our podcast library to YouTube has successfully introduced new and existing listeners to the incredible content we offer every day."

New to AMI-audio

The Washington Post This Week, Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. Eastern

Weekends on The Washington Post This Week, veteran AMI narrator Matt Speirs reads a selection of the most thought-provoking perspectives published by the newspaper. Founded in 1877, The Washington Post has won multiple Pulitzer Prizes and is influential in shaping public opinion in the U.S. and abroad.

Returning programming on AMI-audio

The Globe and Mail Today, Monday-Friday at 8 a.m. Eastern

Mike Ross and Corinne Van Dusen deliver news, editorials and business, sports and entertainment stories pulled from the latest edition of The Globe and Mail.

Maclean's Magazine, Monday-Friday at 9 a.m. Eastern

Anastasia Maclean and Michael Wile present a selection of feature articles from the most recent edition of Maclean's.

The Guardian Daily, Monday-Friday at 10 a.m. Eastern

Hosted by Hannah Tausz and Laura Kirker, listen for a selection of feature articles from The Guardian, a British daily newspaper with a distinctly international outlook focused on politics, economics and environmental issues. On weekends at 10 a.m. Eastern, enjoy The Guardian Long Read, which delves into long-form Guardian pieces.

Voices of The Walrus, Monday-Friday at 11 a.m. Eastern

Veteran radio broadcaster Roger Ashby takes you into the pages of The Walrus, and a chorus of vibrant voices brings to life essays, fiction, and poetry from some of Canada's best writers.

Double Tap, daily at Noon Eastern

Tune in daily for new episodes of Double Tap for discussions, lead by Steven Scott and Shaun Preece, on news, reviews and technology stories of interest to people who are members of the blind, partially sighted and disability community. Also available as an audio podcast.

My Life in Books with Red Széll, Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1 p.m. Eastern

Join broadcaster Red Széll for My Life in Books with Red Széll, featuring one-on-one interviews with authors who discuss their life, works and three books that have resonated with them. Available as an audio podcast.

AMI Audiobook Review, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 1 p.m. Eastern

AMI Audiobook Review, hosted by Ramya Amuthan, Jacob Shymanski and Nisreen Abdel-Majid, lets you know about great new content in the audiobook realm with help from authors, listeners and regular contributors. Available as an audio podcast.

Kelly and Ramya, Monday-Friday at 2 p.m. Eastern

Let Kelly MacDonald and Ramya Amuthan be your afternoon guides daily from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern. Join Kelly, Ramya and contributors from the blind, partially sighted and disability community for lively discussions about arts, entertainment and the lifestyle issues that matter to you. Available as an audio podcast.

Outdoors with Lawrence Gunther, Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Eastern

Join host Lawrence Gunther for outdoor news, environmental issues, reviews of outdoor tech and tips on exploring the outdoors with a guide dog. Available as an audio podcast.

Podcast Roundup, Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. Eastern

Amy Amantea, artist, actor and advocate for persons with disabilities, brings you highlights from the week's AMI podcasts as well as introducing you to worldwide podcasts starring voices of the disability community.

Returning AMI-audio podcasts available on YouTube

Low Vision Moments

Part story time, part comedy, part awareness driven, the monthly Low Vision Moments with Jennie Bovard presents funny experiences that happen when you are blind or partially sighted.

Para Sport Update

From coast to coast to coast, join host—and Paralympian—Greg Westlake as he explores Canada's para sports scene weekly and brings you the latest news from the world of adaptive sport.

Shaun of the Shed

Hosted by Double Tap's Shaun Preece from his shed, the monthly Shaun of the Shed gives those new to the world of technology a helping hand with everything from using a screen reader or smart speakers to unboxing and starting up a new computer.

The Pulse

Now entering its seventh season on AMI-audio, host Joeita Gupta leads a weekly in-depth discussion on issues impacting the disability community across Canada.

Tripping On Air

Fashion Dis host Ardra Shephard, along with Alex Hajjar, brings her confessional/informational blog, Tripping On Air, to the podcast airwaves where she spills the tea on what it's really like to live with MS. Tripping On Air invites the cool kids of chronic illness to tune in, hang out, have a laugh, learn some tips, and above all, feel seen.

Download AMI-audio podcasts from your favourite podcasting platform.

Learn more about AMI-audio programming at AMI.ca.

Stream AMI-audio programming anytime at AMI.ca.

To find the AMI-audio channel with your cable provider please use our online channel guide.

About AMI

AMI is a not-for-profit media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians who are blind or partially sighted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's vision is to establish and support a voice for Canadians with disabilities, representing their interests, concerns and values through accessible media, reflection and portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

