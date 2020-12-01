TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2020 AMI Robert Pearson Memorial Scholarship. The program, which launched in 2012, is open to Canadian students enrolled in a diploma or degree program at a Canadian post-secondary school. Two scholarships valued at $5,000 each are awarded annually to students with a disability, one in English and one in French.

The recipients of this year's AMI Robert Pearson Memorial Scholarship are Nik Provenzano of Sault-Ste Marie, ON, and Marie-Pier Lemay from Brossard, QC. Nik is in the fourth year of Biomedical Engineering at the University of British Columbia, while Marie-Pier is completing her Bachelor of Computer Science at Laval University.

"I would like to sincerely thank AMI for granting me this amazing scholarship," Nik said of learning he was the English recipient. "I will be using this money to further pursue my educational goals." The scholarship will help offset the tuition of Nik's fifth year of school and the cost of living in Vancouver.

"Thank you for this scholarship," said French recipient Marie-Pier. "It will greatly alleviate the financial stress related to my studies."

AMI partnered with the National Educational Association of Disabled Students (NEADS) to administer the program. Since its founding in 1986, NEADS has been mandated to support full access to education and employment for post-secondary students and graduates with disabilities across Canada.

Information and eligibility requirements for the 2021 AMI Scholarship program will be posted on the AMI websites in late winter. Visit www.AMI.ca/scholarship and www.amitele.ca/bourse-ami-tele for complete details.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a not-for-profit media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians who are blind or partially sighted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's vision is to establish and support a voice for Canadians with disabilities, representing their interests, concerns and values through accessible media, reflection and portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

