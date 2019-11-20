AMI announces recipients of 2019 AMI Robert Pearson Memorial Scholarship

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) is proud to announce the recipients of its 2019 AMI Robert Pearson Memorial Scholarship. The program, which launched in 2012, is open to Canadian students enrolled in a diploma or degree program at a Canadian post-secondary school. Two scholarships valued at $5,000 each are awarded annually to students with a disability, one in English and one in French.

The recipients of this year's AMI Robert Pearson Memorial Scholarship are Victoria Lacey of Toronto, ON, and Léonie Côté from Quebec City. Victoria is in Year 5 of a Masters program in Creative Industries at Ryerson University while Léonie is completing her graduate studies in Clinical Kinesiology at Laval University in Quebec City.

"This is a really big relief," Victoria says. "This will really, really help me with my education this year." Victoria is enrolled in extra courses associated with her minor program in Disability Studies. The scholarship will help offset those costs as well as going towards tuition. Léonie plans to put her scholarship towards tuition, textbooks and class costs as well.

AMI partnered with the National Educational Association of Disabled Students (NEADS) to administer the program. Since its founding in 1986, NEADS has been mandated to support full access to education and employment for post-secondary students and graduates with disabilities across Canada.

Information and eligibility requirements for the 2020 AMI Scholarship program will be posted on the AMI websites in February. Visit www.AMI.ca/scholarship and www.amitele.ca/bourse-ami-tele for complete details.

AMI is a not-for-profit media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians who are blind or partially sighted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's vision is to establish and support a voice for Canadians with disabilities, representing their interests, concerns and values through accessible media, reflection and portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

