AMI announces 2021 Scholarship Program

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) is pleased to announce the launch of its annual AMI Robert Pearson Memorial Scholarship. This year marks the tenth anniversary of the scholarship program providing financial assistance to students with a disability.

Effective today, AMI is accepting applications for the AMI Robert Pearson Memorial Scholarship. The application process concludes Monday, May 31, at 5 p.m. Eastern. Information and eligibility requirements for the 2021 AMI Scholarship program and complete rules and regulations are available at www.AMI.ca/scholarship and www.amitele.ca/bourse-ami-tele.

AMI partnered with the National Educational Association of Disabled Students (NEADS) to administer the program and engage students with disabilities from across the country. Two $5,000 bursaries will be awarded to two deserving students with a permanent disability; one from the English community and one from the French.

The recipients of the 2020 AMI Robert Pearson Memorial Scholarship were Nik Provenzano of Sault Ste. Marie ON, and Marie-Pier Lemay from Brossard, QC.

About NEADS

Since its founding in 1986, the National Educational Association of Disabled Students (NEADS) has had the mandate to support full access to education and employment for post-secondary students and graduates with disabilities across Canada. For further information please visit: www.neads.ca

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a not-for-profit media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians who are blind or partially sighted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's vision is to establish and support a voice for Canadians with disabilities, representing their interests, concerns and values through accessible media, reflection and portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

SOURCE Accessible Media Inc. (AMI)

For further information: Janis Davidson Pressick, Marketing and Communications Manager, (800) 567-6755 Ext. 0971, [email protected] Or Greg David, Communications Specialist, Accessible Media Inc., [email protected], 647-417-0631

Related Links

https://www.ami.ca/

