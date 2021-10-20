Amgen's 'Her Health First' Campaign Urges Proactive Discussion and Action to Address the Most Pressing Women's Health Issues

Survey of women 30+ identifies gaps in understanding around osteoporosis, heart disease and cancer risk – a lapse some fear may contribute to a secondary healthcare crisis following the pandemic

Women are encouraged to visit HerHealthFirst.ca for information and educational tools to improve health for themselves and for the women in their lives

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Amgen Canada launched the 'Her Health First' women's health campaign that will shed light on some of the most pressing women's health issues including osteoporosis, heart disease and cancer. Women rely heavily on health information from family and friends, making family members and friends essential sources of knowledge and a conduit for action.1 The campaign's goal is to facilitate and elevate these discussions and provide easily understandable health information and actionable tools so that every woman feels empowered to put her health first, and can encourage other women to do the same.

A campaign geared for women and their health is critically needed because the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced some women to delay or even cancel their routine medical care altogether.2 Research shows that during a pandemic, women fare much worse than men largely due to long-existing inequalities and social disparities, often finding women in caregiving roles and making it more challenging to care for themselves.3 There are also growing concerns that these delays in care may lead to a secondary healthcare crisis, resulting in many more serious illnesses and preventable deaths.4 "Amgen has long been committed to improving women's health worldwide. Our recent survey has shown that women understand some of the basics about health but do not know enough about the tools available to translate this knowledge into action," said Dr. Suna Avcil, Executive Medical Director, Amgen Canada. "Through Her Health First, we're committed to helping women take the right steps towards safeguarding their health, and to fostering discussions among women – in their families, their social groups, and across generations."

The campaign will release findings from a 300-women survey that assessed Canadian women's understanding of risk factors for common health issues and the factors that prompt action. Broadly, the survey found that while women are aware of the risk factors for health conditions like osteoporosis, heart disease and cancer, it is not translating into the kinds of actions that can help women with early diagnosis and treatment. It also found that few women are talking to one another about these health issues, risk factors and screening but that such discussions would motivate women to act on their health.5

"We know that women today juggle many roles and responsibilities and oftentimes, overlook their own health. Amgen's 'Her Health First' campaign reminds women to prioritize and safeguard their health and well-being, before doing other things. Through education, the campaign also assists women to be in a position of power to make informed decisions about their health," said Anne Marie Wright, Co-Founder of YouAreUNLTD who is partnering with Amgen to disseminate important information about the campaign to women in Canada.

For more information on the campaign, survey findings, and to access tools for speaking with your physician, and to other family members and friends about their health, please visit www.HerHealthFirst.ca. The campaign is encouraging women to participate in the Health First Challenge, urging women to take part in a new physical activity to help improve their heart health and to post pictures and videos via social media using #HerHealthFirst.

About Her Health First

Her Health First is an educational campaign that will shed light on three of the most pressing women's health issues – bone health, cardiovascular health and cancer. The campaign includes findings from a large, multi-country survey of over 2,000 women that assesses women's understanding of health conditions, barriers to seeking medical help and the impact of external influences like COVID-19 on personal health. The campaign will provide easily understandable health information and actionable tools so that every woman feels empowered to put herself first, and can encourage other women to do the same.

About Amgen Canada

As a leader in innovation, Amgen Canada understands the value of science. With main operations located in Mississauga, Ontario's vibrant biomedical cluster, and its research facility in Burnaby, B.C., Amgen Canada has been an important contributor to advancements in science and innovation in Canada since 1991. The company contributes to the development of new therapies and new uses for existing medicines in partnership with many of Canada's leading health-care, academic, research, government and patient organizations. To learn more about Amgen Canada, visit www.amgen.ca.

1 Bidmon S, Terlutter R. Gender Differences in Searching for Health Information on the Internet and the Virtual Patient-Physician Relationship in Germany: Exploratory Results on How Men and Women Differ and Why. J Med Internet Res. 2015;17(6):e156. Published 2015 Jun 22. doi:10.2196/jmir.4127. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4526954/ 2 Czeisler, Mark E. et al. "Delay or Avoidance of Medical Care Because of COVID-19–Related Concerns — United States, June 2020". US Department of Health and Human Services/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6936a4.htm 3 Simba H and Ngcobo S. Are pandemics gender neutral? Women's health and COVID-19. Front. Glob. Women's Health, 19 October 2020. https://doi.org/10.3389/fgwh.2020.570666 4 Barach P, Fisher SD, Lipshutz SE. Disruption of healthcare: Will the COVID pandemic worsen non-COVID outcomes and disease outbreaks? Prog Pediatr Cardiol. 2020 Dec; 59:101254. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7274978/ 5 Kantar Health. (2021) ICON women's health campaign: Heart Health. Accessed 2021.

SOURCE Amgen Canada

For further information: Natasha Bond, 905-285-3007, [email protected]