Amgen British Columbia Completes State of the Art Lab Expansion

BURNABY, BC, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Amgen, one of the world's leading biotechnology companies, today announced the completion of a 4500 square foot expansion, capping off a $27 million investment in its state-of-the-art Canadian research laboratory in Burnaby. This development further increases the site's capacity to discover and develop pioneering medical treatments and accelerate delivery of therapeutics to patients suffering from serious illnesses.

This expansion also resulted in the creation of at least 20 new full-time positions for research scientists in addition to the 37 new roles added over the past two years. Together with the 180 staff Amgen employs today at the facility, new scientists will further advance medical discoveries originating at Amgen British Columbia.

The expansion project adds new laboratory space to the 66,000 square foot facility which serves as a Discovery Research Centre of Excellence for Amgen's Biologic Discovery efforts. Amgen scientists in Burnaby work at the forefront of interdisciplinary research in the realms of immunology, biochemistry, cellular and molecular biology to discover and develop pioneering medical treatments.

Some of Amgen BC's proprietary research innovations originated in BC and are a testament to the tremendous scientific talent pool that has been developed there and resides in the province. The ability to identify the best potential therapeutic candidates early on is due to Amgen BC's powerful suite of technologies. As a result of these technologies, early candidate molecules are advanced by Amgen's global research teams into additional stages of characterization and development. These collaborative research efforts have led to six Amgen biologic medicines which are improving the lives and health of patients around the world.

This expansion aligns with the Government of British Columbia's Life Sciences and Biomanufacturing Strategy—a forward-thinking initiative co-led by the Ministry of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation and the Ministry of Health, aimed at positioning British Columbia as a global hub for life sciences. The strategy is predicated on creating an environment that is conducive to good-paying jobs, retaining companies and intellectual property, strong connections to international markets, easy access for residents to clinical trials and building a more resilient healthcare system.

"Amgen's state-of-the-art lab expansion is great news for British Columbians, both for the development of important medical treatments that will help improve people's lives and for creating well-paying, sustainable jobs in Burnaby. Through British Columbia's Life Sciences and Biomanufacturing Strategy, we are creating the conditions that are making the province a great place for businesses like Amgen to anchor and continue to grow, and I can't wait to hear about the new innovation that will be happening right here in B.C."

- Hon. Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation

"This expansion of Amgen's research facility is an exciting development for the life sciences ecosystem in British Columbia. Amgen is one of the province's original anchor life sciences companies and has played a critical role in helping grow the sector. This investment will create high-paying jobs, foster skilled talent, further increase BC's research capacity, and improve access to innovative treatments for British Columbians."

- Wendy Hurlburt, President and CEO, Life Sciences British Columbia

"This expansion is a testament to the high-quality life sciences ecosystem in the province that drives innovation and economic growth. We are proud to be investing further in this vibrant ecosystem where ground-breaking research and cutting-edge technology can thrive."

- Chadwick King, Associate Vice-President, Amgen British Columbia

About Amgen

As a leader in innovation, Amgen in Canada understands the value of science. With main operations located in Mississauga, Ontario's vibrant biomedical cluster, and its research facility in Burnaby, B.C., Amgen Canada has been an important contributor to advancements in science and innovation in Canada since 1991. The company contributes to the development of new therapies and new ways of using existing medicines in partnership with many of Canada's leading healthcare, academic, research, government, and patient organizations. To learn more, visit www.amgen.ca and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/amgencanadagm.

SOURCE Amgen Canada

For further information: Natasha Bond, Sr. Manager Corporate Affairs, Amgen Canada Inc., Phone: (905)-285-3007, Email: [email protected]