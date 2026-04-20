MONTRÉAL and TORONTO and PARIS, April 20, 2026 /CNW/ - The Autorité des marchés financiers in Québec (AMF Québec), the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers in France (AMF France) entered into an agreement intended to support the initial cross-listing of securities on an exchange, by way of prospectus, in Canada and France by establishing a new collaborative procedure that will facilitate dialogue and information sharing between securities regulators in the two countries.

Grant Vingoe (OSC), Marie-Anne Barbat-Layani (AMF France) and Yves Ouellet (AMF Québec) (CNW Group/Autorité des Marchés financiers)

"Canada's capital markets are navigating a period of rapid change shaped by global economic uncertainty," said Yves Ouellet, President and CEO of the AMF Québec. "In this context, the AMF Québec and OSC continue supporting the competitiveness of Canada's capital markets, keeping with the commitment taken by the Canadian Securities Administrators in April 2025."

"Co-operation and information sharing across global jurisdictions is important to facilitate the regulation of cross-listed issuers," said Grant Vingoe, CEO of the OSC. "This agreement is another way we can support Canadian issuers by opening up new possibilities."

"In recent years, the AMF France has demonstrated its ability to support the attractiveness of the French capital markets, which is one of our key strategic priorities" said Marie-Anne Barbat-Layani, Chair of the AMF France. "We pursue this ambition by promoting the French vision of a financial system that is robust, resilient, innovative and competitive, attentive to investor protection and geared towards financing the economy. This agreement is of great importance and confirms both the competitiveness of the Paris financial centre and the excellent relationships we maintain with our Canadian counterparts at AMF Québec and the OSC."

Under the agreement, Canadian and French companies seeking to cross-list their securities in France and Canada by way of a prospectus will have to comply with the regulatory requirements of both countries and applicable exchange requirements. The agreement does not provide regulatory relief. However, Canadian and French companies will benefit from increased support and assistance from the AMF Québec, OSC and AMF France throughout the prospectus review process.

About the AMF Québec

In its role as regulator, the AMF works to maintain a financial sector that is dynamic, operates with integrity and warrants public trust. It regulates, in whole or in part, activities in the following sectors: insurance, securities and derivatives, distribution of financial products and services, deposit institutions, mortgage brokerage and credit assessment. For more information, visit the AMF website.

About the OSC

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available on the OSC website.

About the AMF France

The AMF is an independent public authority responsible for ensuring that savings invested in financial products are protected and that investors are provided with adequate information. The AMF also supervises the orderly operations of markets. For more information, visit the AMF website.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sylvain Théberge

Autorité des marchés financiers (Québec)

[email protected]

Debra Chan

Ontario Securities Commission

[email protected]

AMF Communications Directorate

Autorité des Marchés Financiers (France)

+33 (0)1 5345 6028

SOURCE Autorité des Marchés financiers