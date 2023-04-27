MONTRÉAL, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) today published its 2023-2024 annual statement of priorities setting out the coming year's key initiatives based on the organization's 2021-2025 Strategic Plan.

Spanning a period of four years, the implementation of the 2021-2025 Strategic Plan will allow the AMF to achieve its vision of being "a value-added regulator for consumers and the financial sector." The key initiatives unveiled today are aligned with the plan's four main orientations.

These initiatives are intended to, among other things, optimize services to financial consumers, achieve a better understanding of the challenges and risks facing consumers, and step up oversight and supervision and the fight against emerging illegal practices. Special attention will be given to enhancing Quebeckers' financial literacy in the context of digital transformation in the financial sector, increased consumer connectivity and steady growth in on-line fraud.

The AMF will continue its efforts to minimize regulated clienteles' compliance burden and will undertake a number of regulatory initiatives, including to better address issues and major risks for investors stemming from structural vulnerabilities in the cryptoasset ecosystem. In the area of sustainable finance, the AMF intends to continue to promote the incorporation of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into financial activities and decisions.

The Autorité des marchés financiers is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec's financial sector.

