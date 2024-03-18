MONTRÉAL, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") is today announcing strategic adjustments to its organizational structure aimed at maximizing its expertise in relation to the rapid changes occurring in the financial sector, while supporting its ongoing commitment to fulfill its mission by optimizing its performance.

The main adjustments put forward will allow the organization to focus on its clienteles and the quality of services provided to them. They will also increase the attention and place given to its financial education mandate.

Activities related to financial education and client services, currently under a Superintendent, Client services and Distribution Oversight, will be grouped under the leadership of Kim Lachapelle , appointed Superintendent, Client Services and Financial Education .

, appointed . Activities related to oversight of financial products and services distribution will be placed under the leadership of Hugo Lacroix , whose title will be adjusted accordingly to Superintendent, Securities Markets and Distribution .

, whose title will be adjusted accordingly to . The unit responsible for activities related to alternative insurance distribution practices will be integrated into the team of Patrick Déry, Superintendent, Financial Institutions .

. Strategy and risk-related activities, coordination of the Office of the President and CEO and internal communications will be led by Marie-Pier Langelier , current Executive Director of the Office of the President and CEO, who will become Vice-President, Strategy and Risks.

These changes within the AMF are effective March 29, 2024. The result will be a streamlined organizational structure that will maximize synergies within teams possessing complementary expertise.

In its role as regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers acts to maintain a financial sector that is dynamic, operates with integrity and warrants public confidence. It regulates, in whole or in part, activities in the following sectors: insurance, deposit institutions, securities and derivatives, distribution of financial products and services, mortgage brokerage and credit assessment.

