MONTRÉAL, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - As of January 1, 2021, the annual and other fees payable under the laws administered by the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") will be adjusted.

The adjusted fees are set out in two notices published in Part 1 of the Gazette officielle du Québec and in section 1.1 of the AMF Bulletin dated December 17, 2020 (Vol. 17, No. 50). These adjusted fees are also on the AMF website under Fees and costs payable to the AMF.

Fees prescribed in the laws and regulations below are adjusted by operation of law on January 1 of each year pursuant to the Financial Administration Act.1

Fees prescribed in the laws and regulations below are adjusted based on the rate of increase in the general Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Canada for the period ending September 30, 2020.

The Autorité des marchés financiers is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec's financial industry.

_________________________________ 1 Indexation corresponds to the annual change in the overall average Québec consumer price index without alcoholic beverages and tobacco products for the 12-month period ending on 30 September 2020.

