14 Dec, 2023, 14:30 ET
MONTRÉAL, Dec. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Annual and other fees payable under the laws administered by the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") will be adjusted effective January 1, 2024.
The adjusted fees are set out in two notices published in Part 1 of the Gazette officielle du Québec and in section 1.1 of the AMF Bulletin dated December 14, 2023 (Vol. 20, No. 49). The adjusted fees will also be posted on the AMF website under Fees and costs payable to the AMF.
Fees prescribed in the laws and regulations below are adjusted by operation of law on January 1 of each year, under the Financial Administration Act.1
- Securities Act
Fees payable under Chapter II of Title VI of the Securities Regulation will be adjusted by 5.08% effective January 1, 2024 as these fees are not subject to the cap under the Act to limit the indexation of several government tariffs.
- Insurers Act, Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act, Trust Companies and Savings Companies Act, Act respecting financial services cooperatives Fees payable under the Regulation under the Act respecting insurance, the Tariff of fees exigible under the Act respecting financial services cooperatives, the Regulation respecting the application of the Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act and the Regulation under the Trust Companies and Savings Companies Act will be adjusted by 5.08% effective January 1, 2024, as these fees are not subject to the cap under the Act to limit the indexation of several government tariffs.
- Derivatives Act Fees payable under Tariffs for costs and fees payable in respect of derivatives will be adjusted by 5.08% effective January 1, 2024, as these fees are not subject to the cap under the Act to limit the indexation of several government tariffs.
Fees prescribed in the laws and regulations below are adjusted by the rate of increase in the general Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Canada for the period ending September 30, 2023.
- Act respecting the distribution of financial products and services
Fees payable under the Regulation respecting fees and contributions payable will be adjusted by 3.8% effective January 1, 2024, as these fees are not subject to the cap under the Act to limit the indexation of several government tariffs.
- Voluntary Retirement Savings Plans Act
Fees and costs payable under the Regulation respecting fees and costs payable for the issuance of an authorization under the Voluntary Retirement Savings Plans Act will be adjusted by 3.8% effective January 1, 2024, as these fees and costs are not subject to the cap under the Act to limit the indexation of several government tariffs.
The Autorité des marchés financiers is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec's financial sector.
