Amex Bank of Canada welcomes Daniel Monehin and Gaurav Upadhya to its Board of Directors

As a trained accountant and experienced business leader, Dr. Monehin is well-versed with the payments landscape and accustomed to operating in a global environment. After a 13-year tenure at Mastercard, he founded Resolut Management Consulting in 2019 where he provides consulting services and leadership training to largescale organizations and universities. As someone who is strongly committed to leadership development, Dr. Monehin blends deep technical financial experience with genuine care for others.

With an extensive background in finance, risk and actuarial science, Mr. Upadhya has a strong command of risk and governance controls in the financial services industry. After nearly 20 years with Manulife Financial, he currently serves as the Global Chief Actuary and Chief Risk Officer at Foresters Financial where he leads the actuarial, capital and risk functions globally. Mr. Upadhya is strongly interested in the opportunity to drive Inclusion & Diversity initiatives in partnership with Amex leadership.

Dr. Monehin holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree in Accounting from the University of Lagos, a Master of Business Administration in Strategy from Queen's University, and a Doctor of Business Administration in Organizational Leadership from the University of Manchester, and FCPA, FCMA, CPA (USA) designations.

Mr. Upadhya holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree in Finance from Queen's University, a Master of Mathematics in Actuarial Science from the University of Waterloo, and FCIA, CERA, CFA, FSA and MAAA designations.

