American Express UNSTAGED Presents a Special Performance from Global Icon Alicia Keys in Celebration of Her New Album ALICIA to Music Fans Around the World

"The best thing about releasing new music is being able to perform it for the first time live! It's so exhilarating to experience it alongside beautiful people from all walks of life. I've missed performing so much and this is going to be a once in a lifetime visual, musical and emotional experience. I am so thankful to have this opportunity to connect in a real way through the American Express UNSTAGED platform," said Alicia Keys. "I cannot wait to take you deeper into this new album ALICIA , and all our human complexities. I know it will bring us closer. And we need that more than ever now!"

From early access to ticket sales, to the introduction of wearable payment technology to enhance the music festival experience, American Express has been dedicated to keeping Cardmembers connected to the world of entertainment for over 25 years.

"We launched 'American Express UNSTAGED' in 2010 to connect millions of Cardmembers and music fans around the world to renowned entertainers," said Brandy Sanders, Vice President, Global Entertainment Partnerships & Experiences, American Express. "With the current climate, virtual experiences have become even more important to our Cardmembers, so we are thrilled to be able to provide them and the public with a one-time-only virtual performance the day of her new album release."

VIRTUAL PERFORMANCE DETAILS AND EXCLUSIVE CARDMEMBER BENEFITS

The free, virtual performance will highlight some of Keys' newest music. Keys will take viewers on an auditory journey while performing on a visually stunning set built with XR technology.

Cardmembers will have access to purchase Exclusive Packages that unlock an enhanced virtual stream that will include "Behind the Stream" content after the performance where Keys will discuss her inspiration for the album as well as candidly respond to questions from fans. Additionally, Cardmembers will also be able to bring the Alicia Keys experience into their home through a curated piece of merchandise as well as an intimate virtual meet-and-greet with Alicia.

Details and Costs for Cardmember Exclusive Packages:

Enhanced streaming experience, with "Behind the Stream" content at a cost of $10

Enhanced streaming experience with "Behind the Stream" content, and exclusive Alicia Keys branded sweatshirt at a cost of $50

Enhanced streaming experience with "Behind the Stream" content, exclusive Alicia Keys branded sweatshirt and Cardmember meet-and-greet with Alicia Keys at a cost of $100

Registration for the free, virtual event will be made available to the public on September 14, 2020 at 11 AM Eastern Time at AmexUnstagedALICIA.com . Cardmember Exclusive Packages will also be available to purchase on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last, on September 14, 2020 at 11 AM Eastern Time at AmexUnstagedALICIA.com. * For every "Amex Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Access" ticket purchased, American Express will donate the equivalent of 60 meals** to Feeding America®.***

To learn more information about American Express Canada Experiences, please visit here.

*All sales are final. No refunds will be provided. Allow 4-6 week for delivery of merchandise. Review full terms here.

**$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

*** All fees and taxes are included in the price of the ticket. Price of ticket is in USD.

