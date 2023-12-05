American Express Canada Named One of the GTA's Top Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc. for the Sixth Year in a Row

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - American Express Canada has been named one of the Greater Toronto Area's Top Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc. for the sixth consecutive year. We are particularly proud of this recognition as the winners are awarded based on important criteria including work atmosphere; health; financial and family benefits; training and skills development; and community involvement.

"At Amex Canada, we are proud that backing our colleagues is as important as backing our customers," says Annette Kingsley, Vice President, Colleague Experience at American Express Canada. "We continuously seek ways to enhance the colleague experience and our leaders prioritize this every day; it's simply in our DNA."

American Express is committed to supporting our colleagues' personal and professional growth, their holistic well-being as well as fostering an inclusive culture built on integrity and trust through:

Culture: Together, we strive to uphold our company's Blue Box Values and work together to deliver on our powerful backing promise to our customers and each other every day. Our culture is built on strong relationships, shared values and purpose, and a commitment to back our customers, communities, and each other.

Career Growth & Development: We support our colleagues by offering a wide range of relevant learning and development opportunities through self-paced, instructor-led and enterprise-wide leadership programs. We also offer mentorship programs and networking opportunities. The goal is to create avenues for meaningful careers that leverage each individual's strengths and aspirations.

Total Rewards & Holistic Well-being: We support our colleagues' physical health and mental well-being through innovative and best-in class programs. Specifically, the recent launch of our industry leading Healthy Minds Counselling Program, with virtual access 24/7 as well as the introduction of an onsite Counselor in Canada that sets us apart from many organizations.

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: American Express has a variety of global programs to promote a culture of inclusion and community at American Express, including our 13 Colleague Networks and Canada DE&I Council, which help by bringing together people who share common experiences, interests, and backgrounds.

American Express proudly continues to reinforce that colleague holistic well-being is its top priority, and the best way to back its customers is by backing its colleagues.

About American Express in Canada

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express was established in Canada in 1853 and offers a variety of consumer and business products. Learn more at americanexpress.ca and connect with us on Facebook , X , Instagram , and YouTube .

About Mediacorp Canada Inc.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, used by millions of job-seekers annually to find new job postings and discover what the nation's best employers are offering.

