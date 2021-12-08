American Express Canada Named One of the GTA's Top Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc. for the Fourth Year in a Row

American Express Canada is recognized for the fourth time for its inclusive culture and the powerful backing it provides to colleagues and communities

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - American Express Canada is proud to be named one of the GTA's Top Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc. for the fourth year in a row for its inclusive culture, focus on colleague wellbeing, and career development tools.

American Express Canada achieved this win by providing enhanced forms of support, including mental health resources, flexible working arrangements, a robust health plan, maternity leave top up, and tuition subsidies for external courses.

This year, American Express Canada was also recognized for strengthening its commitment to Inclusion and Diversity, supporting its Colleague Networks, and backing several diverse organizations in local communities through the company's philanthropy programs.

"Inclusion and Diversity have long been at the heart of the culture at Amex Canada," says Annette Kingsley, Vice President, Colleague Experience at American Express Canada. "We are proud to provide an environment where colleagues can bring their full selves to work, embrace differences, and truly feel included in the workplace."

Along with belonging and unconscious bias training, American Express Canada continues to encourage open conversation and ensure that the voices of all colleagues are heard. Earlier this year, the company also launched a speaker series in partnership with its Black Engagement Network, which invites prominent Black and Indigenous voices across diverse industries in Canada to engage in conversations about race and educate colleagues on what it means to be an ally.

Employee resource groups, known as Colleague Networks at American Express, are another pillar in American Express Canada's Inclusion and Diversity strategy and contribute greatly to the colleague experience. The 12 chapters in Canada provide colleagues with opportunities to learn from workshops, panel discussions, and roundtables, while developing leadership skills and growing their networks.

In addition, American Express Canada enables its colleagues to support diverse organizations in local communities through the company's colleague volunteer program Serve2Gether, and internal fundraising campaign Give2Gether.

