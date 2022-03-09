American Express Canada Named one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers for Seventh Year in a Row

TORONTO, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - American Express Canada is pleased to announce that it has been named one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc. for the seventh year in a row. This year, Amex Canada was recognized by Mediacorp for its deepened commitment to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I).

"We are humbled and proud to be recognized for our DE&I efforts for the seventh year in a row," says Annette Kingsley, Vice President, Colleague Experience at Amex Canada. "Promoting an inclusive culture throughout the colleague experience; building awareness, tools, and resources to drive meaningful change around inequalities; and ensuring that everyone is supported by creating a culture of inclusion and belonging are just a few of the ways we back our colleagues. By backing our colleagues, we are backing our customers."

Over the past year, Amex Canada has deepened its commitment to DE&I. Now in its second year, the Amex Canada DE&I Council is focused on initiatives designed to drive allyship and evolve company culture. Launched last year, a business-wide self-identification survey to collect diversity data from all colleagues continues to inform efforts to foster an inclusive and diverse workplace. The Amex Canada Campus Recruitment Program has been revamped to recruit diverse talent from universities across Canada. Additional speaker sessions were introduced, including a panel to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and an educational and powerful multi-faith event. Externally, Amex Canada launched the Blueprint: Backing BIPOC Businesses mentorship and grant program in June 2021 to support the advancement of Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour (BIPOC) business owners across Canada.

Colleague Networks (Employee Resource Groups) also play a critical role in Amex Canada's DE&I strategy and have been elevated to inform organization-wide initiatives. There are currently 12 highly engaged Colleague Network Chapters at Amex Canada that bring together people with shared backgrounds and interests to engage with and learn from one another. Organically grown and colleague driven, the Colleague Networks provide various development, leadership, and engagement opportunities while promoting a culture of inclusion.

Additionally, Amex Canada offers several development programs to help colleagues excel in their career. These programs put an emphasis on mentorship and sponsorship opportunities, including company-wide panel discussions, self-development workshops, and virtual discussions with senior leaders.

About American Express in Canada

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express was established in Canada in 1853 and offers a variety of consumer and business products. Learn more at americanexpress.ca and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

About Mediacorp Canada Inc.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, which reaches millions of job-seekers annually and features editorial reviews from the Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

SOURCE American Express Canada

For further information: Raven Wilkinson, [email protected]