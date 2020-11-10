American Express Canada launches redesigned Aeroplan Cards to elevate the travel experience

Designed with the avid traveller and Air Canada passenger in mind, the new American Express Aeroplan Cards offer unique value for the frequent flyer, business traveller or even the occasional vacationer. Offered in conjunction with Air Canada's recently transformed Aeroplan program, the Cards' rich travel rewards combined with accelerated points on everyday spending like dining and food delivery, enable Cardmembers to reap the benefits of the new program right from the start and allow them to earn points quickly for their future travel plans.

"Whether it is a weekend getaway or a dream vacation, travel has become a big part of so many people's lives," says Megan McKee, Vice President and General Manager, Consumer Products and Partnerships at American Express Canada. "Earning extra points when you use your Card on both Air Canada bookings and on everyday categories like take-out, food delivery, or hotel and car rental makes this suite of Cards the choice for now and for the future."

Currently, new Cardmembers can take advantage of rich welcome offers of up to 65,000 bonus points to help them build up their points balance even faster. Select Cardmembers can also earn a $100 statement credit or an Air Canada bonus Buddy Pass after meeting the necessary spend requirements. Those who previously joined the waitlist are eligible to receive a special bonus of up to 10,000 Aeroplan points once approved - making them eligible for up to 75,000 Aeroplan points in total.

The Cards boast travel and lifestyle related benefits, including Air Canada travel benefits such as an eligible Free First Checked Bag, Maple Leaf Lounge Access, and Priority Airport Services like Priority Boarding. These extensive travel benefits are complemented by a range of Amex benefits to elevate the airport experience at Toronto Pearson Airport on select Cards, and offer access to entertainment, dining, wellness and retail events through American Express® Experiences including virtual events to enjoy from home and early access to tickets through Front Of The Line®. Existing AeroplanPlus Platinum and Reserve Cardmembers are also eligible for a special offer as a thank you for their continued Cardmembership to further elevate their first year with the new Card.

Three new American Express Aeroplan Cards are available to consumers and small business owners – the American Express Aeroplan Card, American Express Aeroplan Reserve Card, and the American Express Aeroplan Business Reserve Card. American Express will continue to be the only Aeroplan-issuing partner to offer American Express Aeroplan Corporate Cards, made available to larger corporate clients.

About the Cards:

The NEW American Express® Aeroplan®* Reserve Card, made from precision-cut and engraved 13 g metal, will offer:

Bonus of up to 65,000 Aeroplan points and a $100 statement credit

and a statement credit 35,000 Welcome Bonus points with $3,000 in spend within the first three months

in spend within the first three months

5,000 points/month with $1,000 spend monthly in the first six months

spend monthly in the first six months

$100 statement credit with $3,000 in spend within the first three months

statement credit with in spend within the first three months 3X the points on eligible Air Canada®* and Air Canada Vacations®* purchases

on eligible Air Canada®* and Air Canada Vacations®* purchases 2X the points on eligible dining and food delivery in Canada

on eligible dining and food delivery in 1X the points on everything else

on everything else In addition to the above-mentioned accelerators, for the first year, existing American Express AeroplanPlus Platinum and Reserve Cardmembers will receive an exclusive offer as a thank you for their continued Cardmembership:

1,000 Bonus Aeroplan points for every $1,000 in purchases, up to 10,000 points

for every in purchases, up to 10,000 points

2X the points on eligible grocery purchases in Canada , up to $5,000

on eligible grocery purchases in , up to

$100 credit towards the annual fee for the Card

towards the annual fee for the Card Air Canada Travel Benefits: including eligible Free First Checked Bag, Maple Leaf Lounge TM * Access in North America and the Air Canada Café™*, Annual Worldwide Companion Pass, Priority Airport Services, Status Qualification Boost and Preferred Pricing on flight rewards

including eligible Free First Checked Bag, Maple Leaf Lounge * Access in and the Air Canada Café™*, Annual Worldwide Companion Pass, Priority Airport Services, Status Qualification Boost and Preferred Pricing on flight rewards Aeroplan Elite™* Status Benefits: including Rollover Status Qualifying Miles, Rollover eUpgrade Credits and Priority Airport Upgrades

including Rollover Status Qualifying Miles, Rollover eUpgrade Credits and Priority Airport Upgrades Toronto Pearson International Airport Benefits: an elevated airport experience with a range of benefits

an elevated airport experience with a range of benefits Access to American Express® Entertainment & Experiences: Access to presale and reserved tickets through Front Of The Line®, insider access to dining, wellness, retail and entertainment virtual experiences and events through American Express® Experiences, and tailored perks and discounts through Amex Offers*

Access to presale and reserved tickets through Front Of The Line®, insider access to dining, wellness, retail and entertainment virtual experiences and events through American Express® Experiences, and tailored perks and discounts through Amex Offers* Insurance Benefits: An array of insurance related benefits that can provide coverage on eligible travel or shopping close to home

The NEW American Express® Aeroplan®* Business Reserve Card, also made from precision-cut and engraved 13 g metal will offer business Cardmembers access to:

Bonus of up to 65,000 Aeroplan points and a $100 statement credit

and a statement credit 35,000 Welcome Bonus points with $5,000 in spend in the first three months

in spend in the first three months

5,000 points/month with $2,000 spend monthly in the first six months

spend monthly in the first six months

$100 statement credit with $5,000 in spend within the first three months

statement credit with in spend within the first three months 3X the points on eligible Air Canada and Air Canada Vacations purchases

on eligible Air Canada and Air Canada Vacations purchases 2X the points on eligible hotel and car rentals

on eligible hotel and car rentals 1X the points on everything else

on everything else Air Canada Travel Benefits: including eligible Free First Checked Bag, Maple Leaf Lounge Access in North America and the Air Canada Café, Annual Worldwide Companion Pass, Priority Airport Services, Status Qualification Boost and Preferred Pricing on flight rewards

including eligible Free First Checked Bag, Maple Leaf Lounge Access in and the Air Canada Café, Annual Worldwide Companion Pass, Priority Airport Services, Status Qualification Boost and Preferred Pricing on flight rewards Aeroplan Elite Status Benefits: including Rollover Status Qualifying Miles, Rollover eUpgrade Credits and Priority Airport Upgrades

including Rollover Status Qualifying Miles, Rollover eUpgrade Credits and Priority Airport Upgrades Toronto Pearson International Airport Benefits: an elevated airport experience with a range of benefits

an elevated airport experience with a range of benefits Access to American Express Entertainment & Experiences: Access to presale and reserved tickets through Front Of The Line, insider access to dining, wellness, retail and entertainment virtual experiences and events through American Express Experiences, and tailored perks and discounts through Amex Offers

Access to presale and reserved tickets through Front Of The Line, insider access to dining, wellness, retail and entertainment virtual experiences and events through American Express Experiences, and tailored perks and discounts through Amex Offers Insurance Benefits: An array of insurance coverages to provide protection on business spending, business travel and employee misuse

The NEW American Express® Aeroplan®* Card, created using 70% reclaimed plastic as part of American Express' commitment to sustainability, will offer:

Bonus of up to 15,000 Aeroplan points and an Air Canada bonus Buddy Pass

and an Air Canada bonus 9,000 Welcome Bonus points with $1,500 in spend

in spend

1,000 points/month with $500 spend monthly in the first six months

spend monthly in the first six months

Air Canada bonus Buddy Pass with $1,500 spend in the first three months to bring along a friend to anywhere Air Canada flies in North America , including Hawaii and Mexico . (taxes and third-party charges will apply)

bonus with spend in the first three months to bring along a friend to anywhere Air Canada flies in , including and . (taxes and third-party charges will apply) 2X the points on eligible Air Canada and Air Canada Vacations purchases

on eligible Air Canada and Air Canada Vacations purchases 1.5X the points on eligible dining and food delivery in Canada

on eligible dining and food delivery in 1X the points on everything else

on everything else Air Canada Travel Benefits: including eligible Free First Checked Bag, Status Qualification Boost and Preferred Pricing on flight rewards

including eligible Free First Checked Bag, Status Qualification Boost and Preferred Pricing on flight rewards Access to American Express Entertainment & Experiences: Access to presale and reserved tickets through Front Of The Line, insider access to dining, wellness, retail and entertainment virtual experiences and events through American Express Experiences, and tailored perks and discounts through Amex Offers

Access to presale and reserved tickets through Front Of The Line, insider access to dining, wellness, retail and entertainment virtual experiences and events through American Express Experiences, and tailored perks and discounts through Amex Offers A suite of travel related insurance coverages: including Flight and Baggage Delay Insurance and Lost or Stolen Baggage Insurance so Cardmembers can have more confidence knowing you can be covered on eligible travels abroad

Corporate Cardmembers will also benefit from an enhanced suite of travel benefits including, Free First Checked Bag, Status Qualification Boost, Maple Leaf Lounge Guest Passes and Preferred Pricing on flight rewards.

For more information about new American Express Aeroplan Rewards Cards and full terms, visit

www.americanexpress.com/ca/en/credit-cards/aeroplan-cards/.

®: Used by Amex Bank of Canada under license from American Express.

®*, TM*: For trademark ownership details see: americanexpress.ca/aeroplantrademarks

*Eligible cards will vary by offer and are subject to change.

About American Express in Canada

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express was established in Canada in 1853 and offers a variety of consumer and business products. Learn more at americanexpress.ca and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube and Instagram .

SOURCE American Express Canada

For further information: Erica Tiangco, American Express Canada, [email protected]

Related Links

www.americanexpress.com

