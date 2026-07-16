American Atomics Completes and Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on its Lisbon Valley East

VANCOUVER, BC, July 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- American Atomics Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: NUKE) (OTC: NUKUF) (FWB: Q3B) is pleased to announce the completion and filing of a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant Technical Report (the "Report") for its Lisbon Valley East project located in San Juan County, in the State of Utah (the "Property"). The Company holds the rights to acquire up to an 80% interest in the Property through an option assignment agreement with Big Indian Prospectors LLC, as optionor, signed and previously announced on March 11, 2026.

The Report has been prepared in accordance with the guidelines set out in the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The Report titled "Technical Report Lisbon Valley East Property" with an effective date of March 27, 2026, has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and is also available on the Company's website (www.ameratomics.com).

About the Lisbon Valley East Property

Lisbon Valley East ("LVE") lies approximately 35 miles (56 kilometres) southeast of Moab, Utah and consists of 217 Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lode claims. Lisbon Valley produced approximately 80 million pounds of U3O8 between 1950 and 1990 from an arcuate belt some 16 miles long by 1 mile wide with approximately 1/3 of the belt eroded away post mineral. Individual ore bodies ranged from a few hundred pounds to 20,000,000 pounds of U3O8, hosted in the basal Moss Back Member of the Triassic Chinle Formation along the southwest flank of the Lisbon Valley anticline. A northwest trending, post-mineral normal fault, the Lisbon Valley Fault, abruptly cutoff and displaced the uranium mineralization associated with the northeast flank, speculatively dropping it + 2500 feet on the northeast side of the fault. 1,2

Key Highlights From the Report

The Lisbon Valley East property was staked targeting the suspected arcuate uranium belt on the downfaulted northeastern side of the Lisbon valley anticline, which the author of the Report believes lies at 2500 to 2800 feet below surface based on the following factors:

The North Alice ore body at the north end of the southwestern arcuate uranium belt ends abruptly at the Lisbon Valley fault, not due to a drop in grade or mineralization, but due to fault displacement, strongly suggesting uranium mineralization continued pre-fault.

The Rio Algom mine was subsequently discovered on the down-dropped footwall side of the fault, which Lahusen (1977) 2 speculated was the actual continuation of the North Alice ore body. The North Alice Orebody produced 6,000,000 pounds of U 3 O 8 at a grade of 0.25% U 3 O 8 (Lahusen,1977) 2 , while the Lisbon Valley mine produced 13,000,000 pounds of U 3 O 8 at the same 0.25% U 3 O 8 grade (Chenoweth, 1990) 1 .

speculated was the actual continuation of the North Alice ore body. The North Alice Orebody produced 6,000,000 pounds of U O at a grade of 0.25% U O (Lahusen,1977) , while the Lisbon Valley mine produced 13,000,000 pounds of U O at the same 0.25% U O grade (Chenoweth, 1990) . Drilling by Mesa Uranium Corp. and Universal Uranium Ltd. in the 2006 and 2007 period located anomalous uranium mineralization at the base of Chinle Formation in the Moss Back Member, with one highlight 3.5-foot intersection of 0.28% U 3 O 8 , further proving the Moss Back Member is uranium-bearing on the down faulted side on the anticline.

O , further proving the Moss Back Member is uranium-bearing on the down faulted side on the anticline. Oil and gas drilling in the 2000's and early 2010's on the northeast down-faulted side of the Lisbon Valley anticline located anomalous to extremely anomalous gamma ray readings in the suspected Moss Back Member in 28 of 51 hole drilled throughout a northwest trending belt 20 kilometers in length by + 750 meters in width, outlining the suspected eastern arcuate belt.

Table 1. Lisbon Valley Historic U 3 O 8 Production1

Year Tons ibs U3O8 % U3O8

Year Tons ibs U3O8 % U3O8 1948 888 2,768 0.16

1971 349,397 1,290,617 0.18 1949 37 244 0.30

1972 340,605 1,293,100 0.19 1950 31 104 0.17

1973 384,722 1,886,084 0.25 1951 392 1,361 0.17

1974 408,706 1,721,352 0.21 1952 537 2,499 0.23

1975 376,365 1,448,034 0.19 1953 50,957 458,738 0.45

1976 517,053 1,629,184 0.16 1954 187,600 1,178,300 0.31

1977 410,659 1,619,316 0.20 1955 334,122 2,567,695 0.38

1978 503,863 1,531,872 0.15 1956 502,313 3,666,431 0.36

1979 429,256 1,495,463 0.17 1957 641,386 5,034,429 0.39

1980 431,335 2,587,860 0.30 1958 774,911 6,416,891 0.41

1981 408,057 2,510,460 0.31 1959 814,619 6,687,646 0.41

1982 263,998 1,722,965 0.33 1960 668,064 4,447,743 0.33

1983

573,750

1961 660,018 4,061,834 0.31

1984

784,800

1962 439,672 3,891,689 0.44

1985 769,800 593,006 0.23 1963 455,464 4,209,658 0.46

1986

656,300

1964 494,048 4,686,113 0.47

1987

589,000

1965 167,648 1,327,241 0.40

1988

344,100

1966 70,360 612,597 0.44

1971-1988 5,593,816 24,277,263 0.22 1967 141,788 884,559 0.31









1968 266,965 1,254,731 0.23









1969 201,715 828,518 0.21

1948-1970 7,189,846 53,636,121 0.37 1970 316,311 1,414,332 0.22

1971-1988 5,593,816 24,277,263 0.22 1948-1970 7,189,846 53,636,121 0.37

Total 12,783,662 77,913,384 0.30



The Report was authored by R. Tim Henneberry, P. Geo, a Qualified Person who is independent of the Company, in accordance with NI 43-101.

Sources:

Chenoweth,W.L. (1990). Lisbon Valley, Utah's Premier Uranium Area, A Summary of Exploration and Ore Production. Utah Geological and Mineral Survey Open File Report 186. 46p. Lahusen,L. (1977). Concept of Uranium Deposition, The Big Indian Ore Belt. Private Report 19p.

The data disclosed in this news release relates to historical exploration. The Company has not undertaken any independent investigation of the sampling, nor has it independently analyzed the results of the historical exploration work to verify the results. The Company considers these historical drill results relevant as the Company intends to use this data as a guide to plan exploration programs. The Company's current and future exploration work includes and will include verification of the historical data through exploration and drilling.

Qualified Person

Tim Henneberry, P.Geo., is a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About American Atomics Inc.

"From Rock to Reactor"

American Atomics Inc. is a uranium and nuclear fuel-cycle company focused on advancing a North American "rocks to reactor" strategy. The Company is pursuing opportunities across uranium exploration and development, milling, and related technologies, with a focus on supporting secure, domestic, and allied nuclear fuel supply chains.

https://ameratomics.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, and the completion of the conditions set out in the agreements concerning the Property. Readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

SOURCE American Atomics Inc.

David Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer, American Atomics Inc., 416-574-4818, [email protected]