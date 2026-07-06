American Atomics Announces Adoption of Semi-Annual Reporting

CSE: NUKE

VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ - American Atomics Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: NUKE) (OTCQB: NUKUF) (FWB: Q3B) announces the adoption of semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR"). This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("CBO 51-933").

CBO 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. The Company's fiscal year end is August 31st. Under the provisions of CBO 51-933, the Company will be exempt from the requirements to file Q1 and Q3 financial statements and associated management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for so long as it continues to meet eligibility requirements under CBO 51-933. Accordingly, the Company will not be filing its interim financial statements for the 9 months ending May 31st, 2026, and associated MD&A. The Company will also not be required to file any interim financial statements and associated MD&A for any subsequent quarters ending May 31st and Nov 30th in each financial year.

On Behalf of the Board of American Atomics Inc.

"David Mitchell"

CEO & Director

About American Atomics Inc.

American Atomics Inc. is a uranium and nuclear fuel-cycle company focused on advancing a North American "rocks to reactor" strategy. The Company is pursuing opportunities across uranium exploration and development, milling, and related technologies, with a focus on supporting secure, domestic, and allied nuclear fuel supply chains.

https://ameratomics.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

SOURCE American Atomics Inc.

David Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer, American Atomics Inc., [email protected]