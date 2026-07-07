American Atomics Appoints Former Federal Railroad Administrator Jolene Molitoris to Advisory Board to Support Colorado Plateau Hub-and-Spoke Uranium Strategy

CSE: NUKE

VANCOUVER, BC, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ - American Atomics Inc. ("American Atomics" or the "Company") (CSE: NUKE) (OTC: NUKUF) (FWB: Q3B) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jolene Molitoris, former Administrator of the U.S. Federal Railroad Administration, to the Company's growing Advisory Board.

Ms. Molitoris brings decades of leadership in transportation policy, freight infrastructure, rail safety, logistics, and public-sector infrastructure planning. American Atomics expects her experience to play an important role as the Company advances its long-term vision of creating a scalable uranium production platform across the Colorado Plateau.

American Atomics is evaluating a hub-and-spoke production model centered on a regional uranium mill capable of receiving ore from numerous satellite deposits throughout the Colorado Plateau. Rather than relying solely on large standalone deposits, the Company believes significant value may be created by aggregating production from multiple smaller, and historically stranded uranium deposits that individually may not justify dedicated processing infrastructure.

The Company believes these distributed deposits collectively represent tens of millions of pounds of uranium that could ultimately support toll milling arrangements, joint ventures, strategic acquisitions, or direct project ownership under a centralized processing model.

Depending on project economics, transported material could include run-of-mine ore, coarse-ground material, or upgraded mineralized feed produced through emerging pre-concentration technologies before delivery to a centralized milling facility.

"One of the biggest challenges facing the next generation of uranium development in the United States is not simply finding uranium--it is creating an efficient and economically viable pathway from numerous smaller deposits to processing infrastructure," said David Mitchell, CEO of American Atomics.

"Our view is that the Colorado Plateau should be considered as an integrated mining district rather than a collection of isolated projects. If we can solve the transportation and logistics challenge, we believe we unlock a substantial inventory of uranium resources that have historically been difficult to commercialize. Jolene has spent her career solving exactly these types of freight, transportation, regulatory and infrastructure challenges."

Ms. Molitoris served as Administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration from 1993 to 2000, becoming the first woman to lead the agency. During her tenure she oversaw one of the safest periods in modern U.S. rail history while advancing collaborative approaches to freight transportation, rail safety, infrastructure planning, and public-private cooperation. Earlier in her career she held senior leadership positions within the Ohio Department of Transportation and Ohio's rail development programs, where she helped expand freight rail infrastructure and rail-driven economic development.

The appointment further strengthens American Atomics' strategy of assembling expertise across every major component of the domestic nuclear fuel cycle. The Company is a participant in the U.S. Department of Energy's Defense Production Act Nuclear Fuel Cycle Consortium and continues to align its strategy with U.S. objectives to strengthen domestic uranium production, processing capacity, and long-term nuclear fuel independence.

American Atomics believes the combination of distributed uranium resources, centralized processing infrastructure, innovative pre-concentration technologies, and efficient transportation networks has the potential to create a scalable production platform capable of supporting long-term domestic uranium supply.

In connection with her appointment, the Company is granting Ms. Molitoris 25,000 stock options ("Option") to acquire 25,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") pursuant to the Company's share option plan. The Options are exercisable at an exercise price of $0.35 per Share for a period of three (3) years from the date of grant.

About American Atomics Inc.

American Atomics Inc. is a uranium and nuclear fuel-cycle company focused on advancing a North American "rocks to reactor" strategy. The Company is pursuing opportunities across uranium exploration and development, milling, and related technologies, with a focus on supporting secure, domestic, and allied nuclear fuel supply chains.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

SOURCE American Atomics Inc.

For further information: American Atomics Inc., David Mitchell, CEO, [email protected], 416-574-4818