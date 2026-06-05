American Atomics Announces OTCQB Symbol Change and DTC (FAST) Eligibility

CSE: NUKE

VANCOUVER, BC, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - American Atomics Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: NUKE) (OTCQB: NUKUF) (FWB: Q3B) is pleased to announce the change of its ticker symbol on the OTCQB Venture Market from GENMF to NUKUF effective June 3, 2026.

The Company furthers announces that its common shares are eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the trading process and enhance the liquidity of the Company's shares for U.S. investors by enabling more efficient clearing and settlement through a broad network of U.S. brokerage firms. In addition, the Company has been accepted into DTC's Fast Automated Securities Transfer program ("FAST"). Participation in FAST allows for the electronic transfer of shares between the Company's transfer agent and DTC without the need for physical share certificates, further improving efficiency and reducing administrative delays.

On Behalf of the Board of American Atomics Inc.

"David Mitchell"

CEO & Director

About American Atomics Inc.

American Atomics Inc. is a uranium and nuclear fuel-cycle company focused on advancing a North American "rocks to reactor" strategy. The Company is pursuing opportunities across uranium exploration and development, milling, and related technologies, with a focus on supporting secure, domestic, and allied nuclear fuel supply chains.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

SOURCE American Atomics Inc.

David Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer, American Atomics Inc., [email protected], https://ameratomics.com/