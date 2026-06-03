American Atomics Announces the Creation of a Formal Advisory Board with Former White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Dr. Tomas J. Philipson as Chairman

VANCOUVER, BC, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ - American Atomics Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: NUKE) (OTC: GNEMF) (FWB: Q3B) is pleased to announce that Dr. Tomas J. Philipson has agreed to serve as Chair of the Company's Advisory Board.

Dr. Philipson is a leading economist and public policy scholar who served at the White House as a Member, Vice Chairman, and Acting Chairman of the President's Council of Economic Advisers. He has also held senior advisory roles within the U.S. federal government, including as senior economic advisor to the heads of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

During his White House service, the Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers was a named member of the U.S. Nuclear Fuel Working Group, which was established to develop recommendations for reviving and expanding domestic nuclear fuel production. This experience aligns closely with American Atomics' strategy of supporting U.S. objectives around uranium supply, nuclear fuel independence, and allied energy security.

As Advisory Board Chair, Dr. Philipson is expected to advise American Atomics on U.S. policy alignment, strategic positioning, federal engagement, economic framing, and the Company's broader effort to support domestic nuclear fuel-cycle independence. Dr. Philipson has been granted 500,000 options with a term of three years, an exercise price of .35 and vesting in four equal tranches on a quarterly basis.

American Atomics is pursuing a "rocks to reactor" strategy focused on advancing U.S.-aligned uranium and nuclear fuel-cycle opportunities, including uranium exploration, milling and related technologies. The Company's strategy is designed to align with U.S. national objectives around energy security, critical minerals, nuclear fuel availability, and reduced reliance on foreign-controlled nuclear fuel supply chains.

American Atomics is also a member of the U.S. Department of Energy's Defense Production Act Nuclear Fuel Cycle Consortium, which was established to support coordination across the domestic nuclear industrial base, including mining and milling, conversion, enrichment, deconversion, fabrication, recycling, and reprocessing.

"Dr. Philipson brings extraordinary public policy, economic, and federal government experience to American Atomics at a pivotal time for the U.S. nuclear fuel cycle," said David Mitchell, CEO of American Atomics. "The United States has made clear that nuclear energy, domestic uranium supply, and fuel-cycle independence are matters of national and economic security. Dr. Philipson's experience at the highest levels of U.S. economic policymaking will be invaluable as we work to position American Atomics as a serious participant in the rebuilding of a secure North American nuclear fuel cycle."

"I am pleased to chair the Advisory Board of American Atomics as the Company works to support the strategic rebuilding of domestic nuclear fuel-cycle capabilities," said Dr. Philipson. "Reliable nuclear energy and secure fuel supply chains are increasingly important to U.S. energy security, industrial competitiveness, and long-term economic growth. I look forward to advising the Company as it advances its strategy."

The Company believes Dr. Philipson's appointment strengthens American Atomics' ability to communicate its strategy to investors, policymakers, and industry partners, particularly as the United States accelerates efforts to expand nuclear power generation and rebuild domestic nuclear fuel-cycle capacity.

Formal Advisory Board

With the addition of Dr Philipson to the advisory board and as Chairman, the company has decided to create a formal advisory board including its current advisors and Dr Philipson.

The Advisory Board will consist of:

Dr Tomas Philipson (chairman)

Dr Erik Hunter

Adam Falkoff

Paul Szilagyi

Craig Howell

"We believe that key, experienced, and value add advisors can be a significant piece in a company's eventual success and its ability to execute on its plans. This initial board is a great start to that, and we look forward to building it further over time with additional members" stated David Mitchell CEO of American Atomics.

Option Grants

The Company also announces that it has granted stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to purchase an aggregate 3,510,000 common shares (the "Shares") in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Company's share option plan. The Options are exercisable at an exercise price of $0.35 per Share. 2,060,000 of the Options have a term of three years and 1,450,000 of the Options have a term of five years. 1,860,000 of the Options are subject to vesting periods over the course of the term of the Options whereas the remaining 1,650,000 Options vest immediately.

About Dr. Tomas J. Philipson

Dr. Tomas J. Philipson is the Daniel Levin Professor of Public Policy Studies Emeritus at the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy. He has served in senior U.S. federal policy roles, including as Member, Vice Chairman, and Acting Chairman of the President's Council of Economic Advisers, and as senior economic advisor to the heads of the FDA and CMS. His work has focused on public policy, economic analysis, regulation, healthcare markets, innovation, and the economic impact of federal policy.

About American Atomics Inc.

American Atomics Inc. (CSE: NUKE) is a uranium and nuclear fuel-cycle company focused on advancing a North American "rocks to reactor" strategy. The Company is pursuing opportunities across uranium exploration and development, milling, and related technologies, with a focus on supporting secure, domestic, and allied nuclear fuel supply chains.

Consortium Disclosure

The Company's participation in the DOE Defense Production Act Nuclear Fuel Cycle Consortium does not constitute endorsement, approval, or sponsorship of the Company or its projects by the U.S. Department of Energy or any other U.S. government agency.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's strategy, advisory board activities, potential policy alignment, participation in industry initiatives, uranium and nuclear fuel-cycle opportunities, and the Company's plans to support domestic or allied nuclear fuel supply chains. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that management believes to be reasonable as of the date of this release, but is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

There can be no assurance that the Company's strategy will result in successful project development, financing, permitting, commercialization, government support, or economic returns. Participation in industry or government-sponsored initiatives does not guarantee funding, approval, endorsement, procurement, or regulatory success. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

www.ameratomics.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this news release.

SOURCE American Atomics Inc.

For further information, please contact: American Atomics Inc.: David Mitchell, CEO, [email protected], 416-574-4818