America's Got Talent Joins Pollard Banknote's Portfolio of Licensed Brands

A global phenomenon that welcomes acts of any age and any talent, America's Got Talent has aired in more than 180 territories worldwide, while the overall Got Talent format is recognized by Guinness World Records as the Most Successful Reality Television Format in history. America's Got Talent is also the most-watched summer reality series for the past 15 years.

The unrivaled popularity of America's Got Talent makes for a compelling tie-in with instant games. The newest addition to Pollard Banknote's suite of licensed brands will provide lottery clients with the opportunity to introduce new and exciting instant games featuring an influential TV show that is bound to generate buzz among players throughout North America.

"We are thrilled to welcome America's Got Talent to Pollard Banknote's portfolio of licensed properties," said Brad Thompson, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Pollard Banknote. "We look forward to supporting lotteries in offering America's Got Talent-themed instant games to their players. With the brand's global influence, combined with our 360° approach to marketing and promotion, we anticipate stellar sales and high levels of customer engagement."

Pollard Banknote's Licensed Products team offers a comprehensive turnkey program that includes the design, programming, and printing of themed tickets, as well as various options such as second chance draws, a POS program, and broadcast and digital marketing.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 66.7% by the Pollard family and 33.3% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

About Fremantle

Fremantle is one of the largest and most successful creators, producers and distributors of scripted and unscripted content in the world. From the Got Talent and Idol franchises to "My Brilliant Friend," "Family Feud," "The Young Pope," "American Gods," "The Price is Right," "Neighbours," "The X Factor" and "Deutschland 83" - Fremantle is behind the world's most-loved and most-watched shows.

Fremantle has an outstanding international network of production teams, companies and labels in over 30 countries - the Fremantle family includes UFA (Germany), Wildside (Italy), Abot Hameiri (Israel), Miso Film (Denmark, Sweden and Norway), Blue Circle (Netherlands), Original Productions (USA) and Easy Tiger (Australia) to name a few.

Fremantle produces in excess of 12,000 hours of original programming, rolls out more than 70 formats and airs 400 programs a year worldwide. Fremantle also distributes over 20,000 hours of content in more than 200 territories.

As a world leader in digital and branded entertainment, Fremantle has more than 370 million subscribers across 1,500 social channels and over 100 billion views across all platforms - and is the creator of Facebook's most viewed video of all time, "The Sacred Riana."

For more information, visit www.fremantle.com, follow @FremantleUS or visit its Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

