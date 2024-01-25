AME Roundup Closes the Market
Toronto Stock Exchange
Jan 25, 2024, 17:05 ET
TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Representatives from the Association for Mineral Exploration British Columbia ("AME"), as well as supporters and sponsors of AME, joined Andrew Creech, Managing Director, TSXV Listings, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to celebrate the end of AME Roundup 2024 and close the market.
The annual AME Roundup conference brings together geoscientists, prospectors, financiers, investors, suppliers, governments and Indigenous partners to engage and share knowledge.
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Morgan Murphy, 416-629-2143, [email protected]
