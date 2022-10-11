AME Roundup 2023 Registration Opens

AME Roundup 2023 returns to the Vancouver Convention Centre East on January 23 to 26, 2023. Registration is now open. Tweet this

AME Roundup 2023 registration is available here. Early bird ticket pricing for attendees is open until December 9, 2022. This year, attendees can live-stream Technical and Targeted Sessions with select passes.

"Thank you to our Patron Sponsor, Teck Resources Limited, and our Platinum Sponsor, Newcrest Mining Limited. The support and leadership of all our sponsors enable us to make AME Roundup 2023 a reality for thousands of attendees," continued Johnston.

In January 2023, geoscientists, prospectors, financiers, investors, suppliers, governments, and Indigenous partners from around the world will gather in Vancouver with opportunities to learn, connect and share the latest models, technologies and techniques.

Also returning in 2023 after a two-year hiatus is Discovery Day, AME's free, family-focused event held on Sunday, January 22, at the Vancouver Convention Centre East. AME invites all members of the public to experience mineral exploration and mining with displays, exhibitors and experiences in a fun, hands-on, interactive environment.

About AME

AME is the lead association for the mineral exploration and development industry based in British Columbia. Established in 1912, AME represents, advocates and promotes the interests of almost 5,000 members who are engaged in mineral exploration and development in BC and globally. AME encourages a safe, economically strong and environmentally responsible industry by providing clear initiatives, policies, events and tools to support its membership in delivering responsible projects that advance reconciliation and provide benefit to all British Columbians.

About AME Roundup

AME Roundup is the premier conference for the global mineral exploration industry. It is held annually in Vancouver, on the traditional territories of the Squamish (Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw), Tsleil-Waututh (Səl̓ílwətaʔ/Selilwitulh), and Musqueam (xʷməθkʷəy̓əm) First Nations and attended by thousands of participants, including geoscientists, prospectors, financiers, investors, suppliers, governments and Indigenous partners from around the world. AME Roundup is where deals are made, talent is discovered, and trends are set. Content is relevant and timely, delivered by high-calibre speakers, engaging exhibitors and inspiring presenters.

