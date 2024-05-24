Amazon Opens New Robotics Fulfilment Centre in Calgary, Alberta

New 2.8 million square foot facility offers unique career development opportunities for employees, with innovative technology that increases delivery speeds

CALGARY, AB, May 24, 2024 /CNW/ - (NASDAQ: AMZN) - Amazon is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest robotics fulfilment centre, YYC4, in Calgary, Alberta. Measuring 2.8 million square feet with more than 1,500 employees, the new facility will offer in-demand skills training and career growth opportunities with cutting-edge technology that fulfils customer orders more quickly.

"Amazon is thrilled to invest in Calgary while benefitting our employees, customers, and the community," said Sushant Jha, General Manager at YYC4. "Through the ingenuity of our Amazon Robotics technology, we are creating new career paths and development opportunities. At the same time, we are delivering to customers at our fastest speeds ever with our safest, most sophisticated, and most advanced operations network."

With the launch of YYC4, Amazon now operates five fulfilment centres, one sortation centre, three delivery stations, and two AMXL delivery stations in Alberta.

At Amazon Robotics fulfilment centres, employees work alongside automated systems and robots to pick, pack, and ship customer orders. Amazon's innovative robotics technology creates a safer, more efficient workplace while providing employees with hands-on training to develop new, in-demand career skills. Amazon Robotics technology used at YYC4 includes RWC4, a large robotic arm that sorts totes by destination and builds pallets for shipping, and Kermit, a trolley that focuses on towing empty totes throughout the facility and can adjust its speed and route as needed.

"I've learned a lot working with Amazon Robotics. The goal isn't just to master new technology, but to chart a whole new career path," said Danielle Olliviere, Learning Trainer at YYC4. "Seeing my colleagues embrace this innovation has been really inspiring for me as a learning trainer. We're not just keeping up with the times; we're shaping the future."

$1 Billion Invested in Workplace Safety

The safety of Amazon's employees is—and always will be—the company's top priority. Amazon has invested over $1 billion globally in safety initiatives since 2019. In 2024 alone, the company allocated over $750 million to invest globally in technologies, resources, training, and programs to further safety efforts.

Career Development and Benefits at Amazon

As part of its mission to become Earth's Best Employer, Amazon provides eligible operations employees with access to educational opportunities through upskilling programs like Career Choice, a paid benefit that allows eligible employees to grow their careers by building the skills needed for today's most in-demand fields, including Transportation, Technology and Administration, and Business Services. Career Choice is offered in partnership with more than 70 educational institutions across Canada.

To date, more than 5,500 eligible employees across Amazon's Canadian fulfilment network have enrolled in the program. Amazon pays up to 95% of tuition and fees toward a certificate or diploma in qualified fields of study. Regular Amazon employees also receive competitive benefits, including medical, vision, and dental coverage, and a group RRSP plan. Through Amazon's step plan compensation model, eligible hourly full- and part-time employees can count on planned pay increases every six months until their 24-month anniversary, and then they receive another increase at month 36. Employees can also receive referral bonuses for candidates they get hired to eligible positions.

Candidates interested in working at YYC4 are encouraged to visit www.amazon.ca/canadahourlyjobs .

Quotes

"Amazon is one of many companies choosing to invest in Alberta, and it's fantastic to celebrate with the grand opening of YYC4 with them. This is what economic diversification looks like. It's also what the future looks like, and I'm so pleased that Amazon has chosen our province as the stage for its newest innovations." – Honourable Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta

"Amazon's latest expansion in our province is proof positive that Alberta's business and investment environment remains second-to-none. This new fulfilment centre will help serve the consumer needs of our province. It will also provide employees with good jobs and important opportunities for skills development on innovative new robotics technology so that Amazon remains on the cutting edge of logistics. I want to congratulate Amazon on this exciting milestone and wish them continued success." – Honourable Matt Jones, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Trade

"Today's unveiling of Amazon's latest robotic fulfilment centre, YYC4, marks a monumental day for Calgary, cementing our city's status as a hub for innovation and technology. Amazon's investment sparks economic development and job creation, serving as a prime example of how strategic partnerships can lead to shared growth and prosperity in our community." – Jyoti Gondek, Mayor of Calgary

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfilment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

For more information: [email protected]

SOURCE Amazon Canada Fulfillment Services, ULC