Alzheimer Society Welcomes Ontario's Ministers Responsible for Dementia Care

Dementia will be among the defining health policy issues for incoming Cabinet

TORONTO, June 24, 2022 /CNW/ - The Alzheimer Society of Ontario is extending its welcome and congratulations to all new Cabinet Ministers sworn in today, and to those continuing in their duties.

"I want to personally welcome Ministers Jones, Calandra, and Cho to their new and renewed roles," said Cathy Barrick, CEO, Alzheimer Society of Ontario. "While dementia is a whole-of-government issue, it is most closely connected to the Health, Long-Term Care, and Seniors and Accessibility portfolios. Ontarians living with dementia, their care partners, and their families are looking to today's new Cabinet, and those Ministers in particular, to deliver a more effective, efficient, and compassionate dementia care system."

Dementia is a deeply personal issue for many Ontarians. Data collected by the Alzheimer Society earlier this year found that nearly a third—31%—of Ontarians have a close family member living with dementia—and nearly two-thirds are concerned about developing dementia themselves as they age.

Over 260,000 Ontarians live with dementia today, a number that is expected to double within the next 20 years as Ontario's population ages and lives longer. The health and long-term care systems are not able to effectively or compassionately care for those living with dementia today—and without concentrated action and leadership, Ontario will not be prepared for the coming surge in demand for dementia care.

"In Ontario today, dementia is hallway healthcare. Dementia is long-term care," said Ms. Barrick. "Ministers and MPPs sworn in this week heard from their constituents all across the province this past election that elder care, long-term care, and dementia care are issues that have a deep, personal importance to them. The Alzheimer Society and our partners across health and long-term care are ready to work together with the Ministers announced today to build a dementia care system that works for all Ontarians."

In early 2022 the Alzheimer Society of Ontario convened a table of 21 experts in dementia care: physicians, researchers, sector advocates, and people with lived experience. This expert advice led to the creation of 77 fully costed recommendations to transform dementia care in Ontario: a Roadmap Towards a Renewed Ontario Dementia Strategy.

This expert-informed, evidence-driven Roadmap is ready to implement, with an achievable multi-year plan. Learn more at www.votedementia.ca.

About the Alzheimer Society

The Alzheimer Society is a Federation of 26 community support providers operating in every corner of Ontario. We supported over 100,000 clients last year, including both care partners and people living with dementia. We provide education and training to physicians and other health care professionals, as well as the general public. With hundreds of staff and thousands of volunteers, we seek to alleviate the personal and social consequences of Alzheimer's disease and other dementias and promote research into a cure and disease-altering treatment.

For more information, visit www.alzheimerontario.org.

Alzheimer Society staff are available for public comment on today's Cabinet announcement in English and French.

SOURCE Alzheimer Society of Ontario

For further information: Media Contact, Beth Merrick, ZAZOU Communications, [email protected], (416) 473-9881