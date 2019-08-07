Alzheimer Society of Toronto announces charity partnership with MultiSport Canada Toronto Island Swim-Run, August 17-18

Funds raised to benefit area residents with dementia

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Here's your chance to get fit by swimming and running your way to the finish line. It's just a ferry ride away this summer through the MultiSport Canada (MSC) Toronto Island Swim-Run challenge. The Alzheimer Society of Toronto is thrilled to announce that, starting this year, it is the official charity partner for this event, taking place at the Toronto Islands the weekend of August 17 and 18.

"The Toronto Island Swim-Run is more than a friendly sports competition in a beautiful, unique setting. It's also an opportunity for anyone to raise funds that will support people in their community who are living with Alzheimer's disease or another form of dementia, as well as their care partners," said Jason Vurma, President of MSC. "Partnerships like these and the efforts of the Alzheimer Society of Toronto are extremely important to us. It's our way of giving back to the community."

The Alzheimer Society calls on all area residents to take up the challenge by signing up at alz.to/Multisport. Once they register, they can start fundraising right away while they train for the event.

"We rely on the generosity of our community to help us support the nearly 50,000 people living in the greater Toronto area with dementia, their families and care partners, no matter the stage of the disease," says Scott Russell, CEO, Alzheimer Society of Toronto. "We're so grateful for the support of MultiSport for this two-year partnership and are excited to be part of the Toronto Island Swim-Run."

All funds raised will support education, research, and vital programs and services that will make life better for people affected by dementia. Athletes who raise $150 or more will receive an official Alzheimer Society of Toronto sport bandana.

About Alzheimer Society of Toronto

The Alzheimer Society of Toronto offers support, information and education to people living with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, their families, and their care partners, to increase public awareness of dementia, promote research, and advocate for services that respect the dignity of the individual. For more information, visit alz.to.

