Altruistic and Magnet forge groundbreaking partnership for amplified social impact across Canada

TORONTO, July 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Altruistic Innovations (Altruistic), and Magnet, an initiative out of Toronto Metropolitan University, are excited to announce a new partnership. Combining a global talent outlook with deep knowledge of Canada's business landscape, Altruistic and Magnet will participate in potential data-sharing activities to gain deeper insights and identify trends to accelerate and improve economic development in Canada.

The strategic partnership will allow Altruistic and Magnet to maximize their combined impact through Altruistic's advanced AI technology capabilities alongside Magnet's deep-rooted community empowerment initiatives. The collaboration will optimize existing programs from both organizations and develop new, innovative solutions to address systemic challenges in an increasingly digital world.

As part of this partnership, Altruistic and Magnet will join forces to pilot, test and evaluate Altruistic assessments and technology and explore innovative AI solutions for workforce development. By leveraging AI algorithms and predictive modeling, Altruistic and Magnet can shape a vibrant future for workforce and economic development across the country.

The strategic partnership between Altruistic and Magnet represents a significant milestone in the pursuit of leveraging technology for workforce development in Canada.

"We're thrilled to embark on this partnership with Magnet, a pioneering Pan-Canadian organization that shares our passion for social impact and community empowerment," said Robert Maguire, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Altruistic. "By combining our AI expertise with Magnet's extensive network and deep-rooted experience, we can make a substantial difference in communities throughout Canada."

Mark Patterson, Executive Director of Magnet, expressed equal enthusiasm about the partnership. "Altruistic's AI capabilities present an exciting opportunity for us to scale our impact and reinforce our commitment to a lasting positive impact on Canada's employment and training ecosystem. By collaborating closely with Altruistic, we will harness their AI capabilities to create solutions that empower individuals, strengthen communities, and build a more equitable future," Patterson said.

About Altruistic

Altruistic is a mission-led development firm helping clients to achieve significant transformations through the power of data science, digital experiences, and advanced A.I. technologies. With a global presence in London, Milan, Boston, and Washington D.C., their expert team of data specialists excel in transforming strategies into viable solutions. They address unique challenges and effectively scale technological solutions, from infrastructure management to advanced modeling techniques and performance monitoring. They successfully drive AI algorithms and predictive modeling for workforce and economic development. www.altruistic.io

About Magnet

Based at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU), Magnet is Canada's only Digital Community Workforce System. Magnet connects labour market supply and demand to support the vision of an effective and well-coordinated employment and training system in partnership with a community of government, employment, industry, and enterprise organizations. Magnet's innovative approach brings together various technologies, creating a dynamic and ever-evolving digital solution that inclusively connects organizations and businesses with talent and abundant opportunities. www.magnet.today

