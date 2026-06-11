Alto to drive major tourism growth and economic benefits across the corridor

MONTREAL, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - A new study prepared by CPCS on behalf of Alto confirms that Canada's proposed high-speed rail service is set to significantly increase tourism across the corridor – driving significant economic activity and supporting thousands of jobs.

The study shows that the Toronto-Québec City corridor is already a major driver of tourism in Canada, attracting more than 20% of domestic visitors and over 40% of international tourists, and generating more than $31 billion in annual visitor spending.

By strengthening connections between Toronto, Ottawa-Gatineau, Montréal and Québec City, Alto will create new tourism opportunities and increase visitor activity across the corridor.

A significant opportunity for the tourism sector

The study assessed different scenarios based on the level of coordination between the tourism sector and high-speed rail. Under the medium coordination scenario, increased tourism spending along the Alto corridor could:

Boost Canada's annual GDP by approximately $1 billion

Support over 11,500 jobs across the corridor

A structural shift in how people travel

Today, tourism in the corridor is overwhelmingly dependent on personal vehicles, which account for up to 85–98% of domestic travel. Alto will reshape travel by offering a fast, efficient alternative – making it easier for Canadians to travel more often and experience multiple destinations in a single trip.

International evidence shows that high-speed rail can increase tourism activity, particularly where it improves accessibility and is supported by strong destination coordination. For example, in France, HSR supported the growth of Lyon as a tourism destination alongside active promotion, highlighting that the strongest effects occur when improved access is paired with aligned tourism attraction strategies.

Unlocking growth across the corridor

With coordinated action across destinations, Alto can expand tourism beyond major urban centers and help more communities benefit from increased visitor activity. By connecting diverse destinations and enabling seamless travel, Alto will strengthen Canada's tourism offer and support long-term economic growth.

"Alto will transform how people travel across the corridor – making travel faster, easier and more connected. This study confirms the scale of this opportunity for the tourism industry. By improving connectivity between cities, Alto will unlock new travel patterns, enabling both local and international visitors to move more freely and more often, and positioning the corridor to capture sustained growth in tourism and its associated economic benefits" said Laurent Therrien, Vice President, Strategy and Development at Alto.

To consult the study: https://www.altotrain.ca/sites/default/files/2026-06/202606-alto-tourism-impacts_en.pdf

ABOUT ALTO

Alto is a Crown corporation dedicated to building the largest public infrastructure project in Canada's recent history – the country's first ever, reliable and frequent high-speed rail network. With stations in Toronto, Peterborough, Ottawa, Montréal, Laval, Trois-Rivières and Québec City, this project will connect millions of Canadians living along the country's most densely populated corridor. Alto will bring cities and people closer together and create significant socio-economic benefits that will help generations to come. For more information, please visit our website altotrain.ca.

SOURCE Alto

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