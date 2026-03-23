MONTRÉAL, March 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Alto and its private developer partner, Cadence, are advancing the development of the future high-speed rail network by launching the next stage of the field studies program. This environmental data collection is necessary to deepen our understanding of local conditions, to support the impact assessment process, and to guide planning, engineering and environmental analyses.

Field studies

The 2026 program builds on preliminary work conducted in previous years, with data collection taking place within the first segment of the study corridor between Ottawa and Montréal. Field studies may include wildlife and flora observations, soil sampling, sound-level measurements, and the analysis of waterways and wetlands. These activities, which are designed to be as non-invasive as possible, are carried out by qualified professionals using recognized methodologies and in compliance with applicable regulatory requirements.

The sites identified for field studies represent rural, urban and suburban environments. They do not indicate the project's final route, which has not yet been determined. Properties selected for the field studies program were chosen based on the quality of data that can be collected, on the ease of access, and to ensure staff safety.

Field studies will help establish baseline environmental conditions within the study corridor prior to the project, anticipate potential impacts, and identify measures to avoid, minimize, or compensate for adverse effects, while maximizing benefits for communities.

Engagement with Indigenous communities

Indigenous knowledge plays a fundamental role in understanding the territory. It offers a unique perspective rooted in lived experience and direct observation of natural and cultural environments. This contribution helps build a deeper understanding of site-specific conditions and traditional land use, thereby enriching scientific analysis.

Alto collaborates with Indigenous communities to identify their areas of interest related to field studies and to organize their participation in the program. This integrated approach supports more comprehensive, inclusive, and locally grounded field studies and impact assessments, while also facilitating regulatory processes and permitting requirements.

Engagement with property owners

Field studies conducted by Alto so far have taken place on public lands and existing rail corridors. In 2026, we are broadening field study work within the corridor so as to include certain private properties, which will allow us to capture more comprehensive environmental data. As part of this important work, agents will contact selected property owners within the study corridor to seek permission to enter (PTE) their property. Participation is voluntary and participants will receive financial compensation. No field studies will be conducted on private properties without consent from their owners.

Receiving a PTE request does not necessarily mean that a property will need to be acquired for the project or that the future train will run near it, as the alignment has not yet been determined.

Alto is committed to maintaining clear and structured communication with property owners. Each property owner will receive a comprehensive information package and, when required, will receive personalized support and efficient communications by a dedicated Alto representative throughout the process.

"The environment is at the heart of every decision we make, reflecting our commitment to minimizing impacts on communities along the corridor. To gain a comprehensive understanding of the territory, our teams will need to access a variety of public and private sites scientifically selected to showcase the corridor's unique characteristics and diversity. These studies will enable us to make responsible, evidence-based decisions in order to protect both the ecosystems and the people living near the corridor."

- Anne-Marie Gaudet, Vice-President, Environment, Alto

About Alto

Alto is a federal Crown corporation dedicated to building the largest public infrastructure project in Canada's recent history: the country's first reliable, frequent, high-speed rail network. With stations planned in Toronto, Peterborough, Ottawa, Montréal, Laval, Trois-Rivières, and Québec City, the project will connect millions of people along the country's busiest corridor and generate lasting socioeconomic benefits for generations to come. For more information, visit altotrain.ca.

About Cadence

Cadence is a Canadian-led multinational team of companies that brings together world-class expertise in designing, financing, building, operating, and maintaining large-scale, complex rail infrastructure. In collaboration with Alto, the team will contribute technical and commercial expertise to support key project milestones and to inform the Government of Canada's final investment decision. For more information on Cadence, visit https://cadence.info/en.

SOURCE Alto

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