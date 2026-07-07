Alto Partners with Toronto and Region Conservation Authority on Environmental Collaboration Framework

TORONTO, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Alto partners with Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishing a structured framework for collaboration to support the development of Canada's high-speed rail network while integrating environmental considerations, watershed management principles, climate resilience measures, and mitigation strategies throughout project development.

The MOU formalizes a partnership between the two organizations based on shared principles of environmental stewardship, scientific rigour, and early engagement. It provides a foundation for coordinated work on planning, environmental assessment, and project development activities.

Under the agreement, Alto and TRCA will collaborate across several key areas, including:

Planning and design review, drawing on TRCA's expertise to inform environmentally responsible project development;

Modelling and data sharing, enabling informed, science-based decision-making on issues such as flood risk and environmental constraints;

Hazard risk management, including the identification and mitigation of flood and erosion risks;

Climate resilience and adaptation, incorporating watershed science and natural hazard expertise to support infrastructure that is resilient to changing climate conditions;

Restoration and environmental offsetting, including habitat restoration, ecosystem compensation, and soil management;

Biodiversity and greenspace management, with a focus on protecting ecosystems and supporting species at risk;

Engagement and stewardship, including public education and collaboration through TRCA's network and facilities;

Property coordination, including support with collaboration and permissions for access to public lands within TRCA's jurisdiction, including those owned by TRCA.

"As the federal government moves forward with this important nation-building project within the City of Toronto, York Region, and Durham Region, TRCA is working to ensure that this transformative federal infrastructure benefits from TRCA's expertise in watershed science, natural hazard management, and environmental planning and stewardship. Through this collaboration, TRCA will work closely with Alto and its agency and municipal partners to help identify opportunities to reduce negative environmental impacts, address natural hazards, strengthen resilience, and support sustainable project outcomes as planning for the project moves forward."

─ John MacKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, Toronto and Region Conservation Authority

"This agreement reflects a shared commitment to integrating environmental considerations to the project development, as part of the federal Impact Assessment. The TRCA's expertise and long-standing role in environmental protection in the Greater Toronto Area make them a key partner as we move forward. Collaborations like this support better project outcomes and create opportunities to enhance environmental value alongside infrastructure development."

─ Martin Imbleau, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alto

TRCA has been actively engaged in discussions related to the project and has participated in environmental roundtables and technical exchanges. The signing of this MOU reflects a strong alignment between the two organizations and supports continued collaboration as planning progresses.

About TRCA

Since 1957, Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA), as enabled through the provincial Conservation Authorities Act, has taken action to enhance our region's natural environment and protect our land, water, and communities from the impacts of flooding and increasingly extreme weather events – Ontario's leading cause of public emergencies.

As the region's first line of defence against natural hazards, TRCA maintains vital infrastructure and provides programs and services that promote public health and safety, protecting people and property. TRCA mobilizes a science-based approach to provide sound policy advice, leveraging its position as a not-for-profit operating in the broader public sector to achieve collective impacts within our communities and across all levels of government.

To learn more about TRCA, visit trca.ca.

ABOUT ALTO

Alto is a Crown corporation dedicated to building the largest public infrastructure project in Canada's recent history – the country's first ever, reliable and frequent high-speed rail network. With stations in Toronto, Peterborough, Ottawa, Montréal, Laval, Trois-Rivières and Québec City, this project will connect millions of Canadians living along the country's most densely populated corridor. Alto will bring cities and people closer together and create significant socio-economic benefits that will help generations to come. For more information, please visit our website altotrain.ca.

SOURCE Alto

For information: TRCA: [email protected], 416-661-6600; Alto: [email protected], 514-819-4172