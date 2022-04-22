PEMBROKE,ON, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of an alternating lane closure on the Des Allumettes Bridge for maintenance work during the following periods:

Wednesday, April 27 , from 8 am to 5 pm

Thursday, April 28 , from 8 am to 5 pm

During these periods, the lanes will be closed alternately. Portable signalization lights will be on site to direct traffic. Motorists may encounter delays.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]