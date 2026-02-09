A symbol of modern design, sustainability and Indigenous reconciliation

SHAWINIGAN, QC, Feb. 9, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice--Champlain, on behalf of the Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant, marked the official opening of the new federal building in Shawinigan.

Designed with sustainability in mind, the three-storey building with a total area of 10,578 square metres is aiming for LEED Gold certification and features carbon-neutral building technologies.

The building can accommodate about 2,000 employees of the Canada Revenue Agency, Employment and Social Development Canada and Shared Services Canada, in a workplace that is modern, functional and focused on well-being, fostering collaboration, productivity and quality of life at work all at once. The building is now fully operational and has started welcoming occupants. The exterior design work, including finalizing the parking lot, will continue until fall 2026.

Carried out using a construction‑management approach, the project had its scope optimized to ensure a rigorous balance between operational needs, architectural quality and the sound management of public funds. The final cost of the project is $223 million, which is $61 million less than the estimated maximum cost.

The project resulted in significant economic benefits for the region, including through the awarding of contracts to Quebec‑based businesses specializing in architecture, engineering and construction.

The building sets itself apart for maximizing natural light, featuring windows overlooking the outdoors in both the work areas and the common areas. Special attention was given to ensuring the building blends in with its natural environment, through both the design of the site and the choice of materials. Bright spaces are provided throughout the building, such as an atrium with a ceiling made of local wood, a modern entrance hall, workstations, meeting rooms with different capacities, collaborative spaces and training rooms.

Beyond its environmental and functional features, the building stands out for its significant integration of Atikamekw culture into its very design. In partnership with the Conseil de la Nation Atikamekw, a work of art featuring a rabaska, a painted river and oars greets visitors as they arrive. This work of art, designed by artists Eruoma Awashish, Jacques Newashish, Raymond Weizineau and Meky Ottawa, evokes the cultural richness, connection to nature and ancestral knowledge of the Atikamekw Nehirowisiwok.

Each wing of the building pays tribute to the six Atikamekw seasons, Sikon, Miroskimin, Nipin, Takwakin, Pitcipipon and Pipon, with trilingual signage (Atikamekw, French and English) and nature-inspired designs. This immersive tour encourages discovery, reflection and dialogue, in the spirit of cultural discovery and reconciliation.

Quotes

"This project is much more than a building. It is a place to remember, gather and look to the future, a flagship project that embodies the Government of Canada's commitment to innovation, sustainability, reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples and regional economic recovery. I am proud to see how efficiently this project was carried out to deliver a modern and sustainable building, in the spirit of Indigenous reconciliation and at a lower cost to taxpayers!"

The Honourable Joël Lightbound

Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

"The tax centre has played a central role in the socio-economic fabric of Mauricie for more than 40 years. This new federal building builds on this continuity, by providing employees with a modern, functional and sustainable work environment that lives up to their commitment to serving citizens. Designed to meet current and future needs, it will help ensure the sustainability of this federal hub in Shawinigan and support the economic vitality of the region for generations to come."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne

Minister of Finance and National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice--Champlain

"The opening of the Shawinigan tax centre is a very important milestone for our region. This achievement demonstrates our government's confidence in the expertise of workers in the Mauricie region."

Caroline Desrochers

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières

"This work of art, created by Atikamekw Nehirowisiwok artists and integrated into this new, modern and sustainable building, proudly reflects our long-standing presence on the land we call Nitaskinan, and the many dimensions of our culture and history. As we look to the future, we renew our commitment to honour this land's history for future generations, with openness, reconciliation and unity."

Constant Awashish

Grand Chief of the Nation Atikamekw

Quick facts

Public Services and Procurement Canada owns the building.

The new, modern building includes workspaces promoting the use of the latest technologies.

Hybrid work and activity-based workplace features have been added to provide a modern work environment, as well as increased flexibility and mobility.

