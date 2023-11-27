Altea Redefines Vancouver's Fitness Landscape with the Opening of its First West Coast Location

Altea: West 6, Vancouver's premier wellness & social club is set to shake up the local fitness scene with the opening of its five-star hospitality, 43,000-square-foot club in False Creek on November 27th, 2023.

VANCOUVER, Nov. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Altea, one of Canada's most dynamic active lifestyle brands, is officially opening the doors to its first Vancouver community, Altea: West 6 on November 27th, 2023. With the debut of its first BC location, Altea brings with it its innovative approach that embodies the very best of fitness, wellness & social experiences.

Altea: West 6 Reception (CNW Group/Altea Active)

Members of Altea: West 6, located at 425 West 6th Avenue will be able to fully immerse themselves in Altea's transformative fitness and wellness experience that has revolutionized the well-being of Canadians. Upon the doors opening, members can expect cutting-edge experiences paired with the epitome of luxury hospitality at every touchpoint.

Whether Vancouverites are looking to find their new favourite workout routine or pursuing their version of work-life balance, Altea: West 6 provides a comprehensive solution for every individual under one roof. Features include;

Diverse Classes: Explore over 150 classes per week, including Boxing, HIIT, Yoga and Hot Yoga, AntiGravity Fitness, Mat and Reformer Pilates, Barre, Cycle, Dance, and results-driven LF3 training.

Explore over 150 classes per week, including Boxing, HIIT, Yoga and Hot Yoga, AntiGravity Fitness, Mat and Reformer Pilates, Barre, Cycle, Dance, and results-driven LF3 training. Functional Turf Zone: A dedicated space for performance training, suitable for athletes of all levels.

A dedicated space for performance training, suitable for athletes of all levels. Unparalleled Support: Access to industry-best personal and small-group training experts.

Access to industry-best personal and small-group training experts. Comprehensive Fitness Experience: State-of-the-art cardio and strength equipment, including 10 Olympic lifting platforms, Altea delivers against a wide range of fitness preferences.

State-of-the-art cardio and strength equipment, including 10 Olympic lifting platforms, Altea delivers against a wide range of fitness preferences. Social Wellness Movement: Highlighted by regular member and community events, Altea offers a community committed to holistic well-being and fostering connections.

Highlighted by regular member and community events, Altea offers a community committed to holistic well-being and fostering connections. Catalyst Café + Wine Bar: Discover this innovative culinary space designed to complement the fitness experience of Altea members, and to provide comfort to guests. Operating in partnership with Milano Global Hospitality, a partner of PAUL France and owner of PAUL Canada , Catalyst will offer a delicious range of options for those who want to kick back and relax, and to nourish those who are on the go.

Discover this innovative culinary space designed to complement the fitness experience of Altea members, and to provide comfort to guests. Operating in partnership with Milano Global Hospitality, a partner of PAUL and owner of PAUL , Catalyst will offer a delicious range of options for those who want to kick back and relax, and to nourish those who are on the go. For The Family: Altea will offer an Active Kids Club to junior members aged 0-11 years ideal for parents wanting personal time.

Please find HERE a link to high-res imagery of Altea: West 6.

"We are thrilled to open the doors of our Altea lifestyle to Vancouver," says Michael Nolan, Co-founder and COO of Altea. "The West 6 club will bring an unparalleled member experience to the False Creek neighbourhood, offering the best in studio fitness, personal and small group training, and wellness services. Our mission since day one has been to elevate and encourage the social connections that organically develop in our clubs through our offerings."

Vancouver members will be presented with state-of-the-art wellness amenities including a Recovery Lounge offering Registered Massage Therapy and Athletic Therapy, as well as cryo, compression and vibration therapies, and a Meditation Lounge boasting a healing Himalayan salt wall.

Additionally, luxurious change rooms are equipped with dry saunas and steam cabins, Aveda hair and body products, and haircare by Dyson - a world where luxury meets wellness at every turn.

"Cressey is looking forward to Altea's opening," says Hani Lammam, Executive Vice President of Cressey Development Group. "The wellness and social club will be an incredible addition to our building at 425 West 6th Avenue and to the wider Vancouver community."

Starting today, members will have a chance to discover the unrivalled interiors at Altea: West 6, designed by International Award-Winning Luxury Design Firm Chapi Chapo Design.

Altea: West 6 officially opens its doors on November 27th. In anticipation of the launch, Altea's premium Diamond level membership has already reached capacity. For more information on memberships and availability, please visit https://alteaactive.com/west6.

About Altea

Founded by a team of fitness industry veterans, Altea is a Canadian active lifestyle brand that creates premium facilities offering the best in fitness, wellness and social amenities and services.

Altea is changing the face of Canadian health and fitness by bringing balance to the most important aspects of our lives - mental, physical and social well-being.

Altea currently features a state-of-the-art 80,000-square-foot facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba (Opened in November 2019), and a 89,000-square-foot social wellness club in Toronto's Liberty Village neighbourhood (Opened in March 2022). Altea will also open a new 130,000 square foot club in Ottawa's Westboro community in the Fall of 2024, and the introduction of AVANT by Altea at Toronto's 1 Bloor Street East early in 2025. Visit AlteaActive.com for more information.

