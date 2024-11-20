Altea Ottawa, Canada's Largest Premium Fitness and Wellness Club, opens its doors in Ottawa!

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Altea Ottawa is thrilled to announce its doors are now open to the public! Located at 1660 Carling Avenue, this impressive 129,000-square-foot flagship club sets a new standard in fitness, wellness, and community spaces in the national capital region.

Altea Ottawa redefines the fitness experience by offering a wide variety of boutique fitness classes, 6 indoor pickleball courts and premium wellness amenities.

It offers an extensive range of premium fitness and wellness offerings, including a one-of-a-kind Hot Yoga Studio, a theatre-style Cycle Studio, a Boxing Studio, a Fusion Studio offering Barre and Mat Pilates, two LF3 Functional Strength & HIIT Training Studios, a Reformer Pilates Studio, a Signature Studio offering multiple high-energy Strength, Metcon and HIIT formats, as well as an exclusive Women's Only Fitness Suite and a Recovery Lounge. The club will expand in Spring 2025 with the opening of a state-of-the-art Aquatic Centre featuring a 25-metre lap pool, luxury hot tub, and children's pool.

Additional highlights of the new Altea Ottawa include:

- Over 350 classes offered weekly across 9 Boutique Fiùtness Studios

- An impressive six-court indoor Pickleball Club

- Supervised on-site childcare

- Smoothie bar and full-service Starbucks

"We've been blown away by the public's interest in Altea. We are excited to offer a premium fitness and wellness experience that is unique and unmatched," said Jeff York, CEO of Altea Active. "Ottawa residents are clearly ready to embrace our purpose-driven spaces that seamlessly blend fitness, wellness, and community."

Thousands of people have already signed up as Founding Members, and nearly 200 part-time and full-time employees have been hired to join the team at Altea Ottawa.

"We've built a strong team that is eager to deliver on our promise of delivering the best premium fitness and wellness experiences" continued York. "Because of the club's size, amenities and unique blend of personal training and boutique fitness classes, we are able to offer personal trainers and fitness instructors stable full-time employment in one facility doing what they love- helping people. This opportunity is truly unique and will benefit our members and team tremendously as we build a team of bought-in, passionate and hardworking individuals."

Altea Ottawa joins Altea's portfolio of clubs across Canada, with existing locations in Winnipeg, Toronto, and Vancouver. Known for its commitment to creating welcoming and empowering spaces, Altea combines industry-leading fitness and wellness experiences with amenities that support social, family, and community well-being designed to drive value and convenience for Canadians.

For more information about Altea Ottawa and to join, visit http://www.alteaactive.com.

About Altea:

Founded by a team of fitness industry veterans, and quickly emerging as one of Canada's premier health and wellness brands, Altea is changing the face of Canadian health and fitness by balancing the most important aspects of our lives - community, family, and mental, physical, and social well-being.

Altea currently features a state-of-the-art 80,000-square-foot facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba (opened November 2019), an 89,000-square-foot social wellness club in Toronto's Liberty Village neighbourhood (opened March 2022), and a 43,000-square-foot location in Vancouver's Mount Pleasant community (opened November 2023). In 2025, Altea is planning to open a new Avant by Altea location in Yorkville, featuring personalized results-driven concierge service and high-end amenities to all members. Visit alteaactive.com for more information.

Media Contact: Annie Boucher, Media relations for Blackiron, Email: [email protected], Phone: 613-863-3702