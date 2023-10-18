AVANT to offer a luxury wellness and social facility at Yonge & Bloor.

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian active lifestyle authority, Altea Active, known for customizing clubs to the demographic of its host neighbourhood, is set to debut its first expansion of the brand with the opening of a new luxury lifestyle concept: AVANT in early 2025.

ALTEA ACTIVE LAUNCHES AVANT: A NEW LUXURY WELLNESS & SOCIAL CLUB COMING TO TORONTO’S MOST NOTABLE INTERSECTION (CNW Group/Altea Active)

AVANT by Altea Active represents the latest evolution in premium fitness and social experiences. Situated at Yonge and Bloor, it introduces a unique high-design luxury wellness destination to the Yorkville neighbourhood, spanning 31,000 square feet. This exceptional facility will feature industry-leading studio fitness offerings, state-of-the-art strength and cardio equipment, private and small-group training options, as well as an array of ultra-luxurious amenities.

"We couldn't be more excited to introduce Yorkville to AVANT, and to deliver a brand-new, ultra premium experience to the community," says Michael Nolan, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Altea Active. "This evolution is a major milestone as we continue to elevate our member experience and push the boundaries of what a fulsome wellness and social club should be with premium amenities and luxury hospitality infused at every touchpoint."

AVANT takes a hospitality-forward approach, challenging the perspective of a traditional gym with unrivalled amenities and premium offerings. The new facility will be home to renowned design concepts by Chapi Chapo Design, incorporating luxurious comforts found in five-star hotels and urban oases around the world. Coupled with thoughtful hospitality offerings, AVANT promises to provide the very best to its community under one roof.

"We are excited to join this project, fusing our global expertise in luxury hospitality design with the unique essence of the Yorkville community to craft something extraordinary," states Boris Mathias, Partner & Co-Founder of Chapi Chapo Design, "drawing inspiration from the world's most prestigious hotels and luxury experiences".

"With the signing of the long-term lease, the Altea team looks forward to serving the Yorkville neighborhood for decades to come" says David Wu, Co-Founder and President of Altea Active.

AVANT's high-end wellness offering, taking residence at First Capital's 1 Bloor St East property in Toronto, will open in early 2025.

"We are incredibly excited to be working with the Altea team to deliver a revolutionary concept in the luxury fitness and wellness space that we are confident will be embraced by the Bloor-Yorkville community" says Eric Sherman, Head of National Operations at First Capital REIT. "We continue to enhance our neighbourhood portfolio with best-in-class brands and operators and Altea certainly aligns with this strategy."

About Altea Active:

Founded by a team of fitness industry veterans, Altea Active is a Canadian active lifestyle brand that creates premium facilities offering the best in fitness, wellness and social amenities and services.

Altea is changing the face of Canadian health and fitness by bringing balance to the most important aspects of our lives - community, family and mental, physical and social well-being.

Altea currently features a state-of-the-art 80,000-square-foot facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba (Opened in November 2019), and an 89,000-square-foot social wellness club in Toronto's Liberty Village neighbourhood (Opened in March 2022). A new 43,000-square-foot Vancouver location (425 West 6th Ave) will open in November 2023, and has already reached capacity for its Diamond level membership. Altea will also open a new 130,000 square foot club in Ottawa's Westboro community in the Fall of 2024. Visit AlteaActive.com for more information.

SOURCE Altea Active

For further information: PR Contact: Alexandra Wassell, Pomp & Circumstance PR, 416-606-5143 or [email protected]