AltaGas Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social & Governance Report

Report outlines ongoing efforts to improve operational performance, minimize its environmental footprint and deliver social value

CALGARY, Dec. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - AltaGas Ltd. (AltaGas) (TSX: ALA) today released its inaugural Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Report, highlighting the company's 2018 performance in several key areas relevant to the long-term sustainability of its business, and demonstrating its ongoing commitment to transparency.

"Through investment, innovation and strong partnerships, we are delivering affordable and efficient energy solutions that help address the world's complex energy challenges," said Randy Crawford, President and Chief Executive Officer, AltaGas. "This report outlines our commitment to incorporating ESG in our business practices and marks the next step in our journey to benchmark our performance and drive continuous improvement across the organization."

While the company has reported on select ESG data in the past, this is the first time its performance has been consolidated and presented in a cohesive report. Moving forward, the company plans to expand the scope of its ESG efforts and enhance the breadth of metrics and disclosure as it defines how ESG initiatives will be integrated into its corporate strategy.

The report covers enterprise-wide consolidated performance metrics for the 2018 calendar year for the facilities and infrastructure for which AltaGas was the majority-owner or operator over that timeframe. Assets attained through the WGL acquisition or those divested in 2018 are not included in the data. However, ESG initiatives from WGL are profiled. The company plans to issue a full-length report every two years and provide updates on its performance for key ESG metrics on an annual basis on its website.

The report can be found on the Company's new ESG microsite – www.ESGatAltaGas.ca – where readers can download a copy and learn more about ESG initiatives from across the enterprise.

About AltaGas

AltaGas is a leading North American energy infrastructure company with a focus on regulated Utilities and Midstream. AltaGas creates value by growing and optimizing its energy infrastructure, including a focus on clean energy sources. For more information visit: www.altagas.ca.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking information (forward-looking statements). Words such as "will", "future", "expand" and similar expressions suggesting future events or future performance, as they relate to the Corporation or any affiliate of the Corporation, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to: benchmarking of future performance; driving of continuous improvements; expansion of scope of ESG efforts; enhancement of metrics and disclosure; and issuance of annual updates and biennial reports. AltaGas' forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations, including, without limitation the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2018 (AIF) and set out in AltaGas' other continuous disclosure documents.

Many factors could cause AltaGas' actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this press release, including, without limitation, those listed above and the assumptions upon which they are based proving incorrect. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, sought, proposed, estimated, forecasted, expected, projected or targeted and such forward-looking statements included in this news release, should not be unduly relied upon. The impact of any one assumption, risk, uncertainty, or other factor on a particular forward-looking statement cannot be determined with certainty because they are interdependent and AltaGas' future decisions and actions will depend on management's assessment of all information at the relevant time. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release. AltaGas does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements.

For further information: Investor Inquiries: 1-877-691-7199, investor.relations@altagas.ca; Media Inquiries: 587-955-4519, media.relations@altagas.ca

